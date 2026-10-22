Witkoff Meets Putin After Oslo Talks as Peace Push Advances
(MENAFN) US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Wednesday that the latest round of peace diplomacy involving Russia, Ukraine and European leaders was “constructive,” and that technical-level trilateral talks will go on.
In a post on X, Witkoff said the negotiations are part of President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine. He attended meetings in Oslo and St. Petersburg in person, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner joined virtually.
In St. Petersburg, Witkoff sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin to build on momentum from earlier talks in Oslo, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders took part. Witkoff said the session centered on a framework for peace. He also thanked Putin for freeing American citizen Stephen Hubbard.
“These discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level,” Witkoff said.
The envoy conceded that substantial work remains before any deal can be struck.
“While there is still important work left to do, President Trump remains committed to seeing this war end and achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come,” he said.
Kushner said he and Witkoff were grateful to Trump for his leadership, and to their Ukrainian, European and Russian counterparts for engaging “constructively.”
“There is still hard work ahead, but we have a real opportunity to move beyond this war and build a framework for lasting peace, security, and prosperity for generations to come,” he said on X.
Separately, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday that the war is edging closer to a settlement. He cautioned, however, that it remains hard to gauge how near the parties are to an agreement.
In a post on X, Witkoff said the negotiations are part of President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine. He attended meetings in Oslo and St. Petersburg in person, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner joined virtually.
In St. Petersburg, Witkoff sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin to build on momentum from earlier talks in Oslo, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders took part. Witkoff said the session centered on a framework for peace. He also thanked Putin for freeing American citizen Stephen Hubbard.
“These discussions were constructive, and will continue with trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level,” Witkoff said.
The envoy conceded that substantial work remains before any deal can be struck.
“While there is still important work left to do, President Trump remains committed to seeing this war end and achieving a comprehensive, durable peace that will provide security and prosperity for generations to come,” he said.
Kushner said he and Witkoff were grateful to Trump for his leadership, and to their Ukrainian, European and Russian counterparts for engaging “constructively.”
“There is still hard work ahead, but we have a real opportunity to move beyond this war and build a framework for lasting peace, security, and prosperity for generations to come,” he said on X.
Separately, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday that the war is edging closer to a settlement. He cautioned, however, that it remains hard to gauge how near the parties are to an agreement.
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