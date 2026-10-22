Greek Protests Call for Better Public Education, Lower Study Costs
(MENAFN) Thousands of students, educators, parents and employees took part in demonstrations across Greece on Wednesday, calling for increased investment in public schools and universities and action to reduce the financial burden of education and everyday expenses.
Athens saw the largest gathering, with approximately 10,000 people participating in a march. In Thessaloniki, between 2,000 and 2,500 demonstrators assembled, while more than 3,000 people joined protests in Patras. Other rallies took place in Larissa and several additional cities, according to reports.
Participants called on authorities to address staff shortages by filling thousands of vacant teaching positions and offering permanent contracts to substitute teachers. They also demanded smaller classes and improvements to school infrastructure to ensure safer learning environments.
University students focused on the rising cost of accommodation, seeking lower rents, higher housing allowances and additional spaces in student residences. They also called for legislation governing student expulsions to be repealed.
The demonstrations were supported by industrial action across the education sector. Primary school teachers launched a 24-hour strike, while secondary school educators stopped work for three hours. Public sector employees and other trade unions also took part.
In the capital, demonstrators assembled at Propylaea before marching toward Syntagma Square and then returning to their original gathering point.
The main demonstration in Athens concluded peacefully shortly before 2 p.m. local time, according to reports.
Athens saw the largest gathering, with approximately 10,000 people participating in a march. In Thessaloniki, between 2,000 and 2,500 demonstrators assembled, while more than 3,000 people joined protests in Patras. Other rallies took place in Larissa and several additional cities, according to reports.
Participants called on authorities to address staff shortages by filling thousands of vacant teaching positions and offering permanent contracts to substitute teachers. They also demanded smaller classes and improvements to school infrastructure to ensure safer learning environments.
University students focused on the rising cost of accommodation, seeking lower rents, higher housing allowances and additional spaces in student residences. They also called for legislation governing student expulsions to be repealed.
The demonstrations were supported by industrial action across the education sector. Primary school teachers launched a 24-hour strike, while secondary school educators stopped work for three hours. Public sector employees and other trade unions also took part.
In the capital, demonstrators assembled at Propylaea before marching toward Syntagma Square and then returning to their original gathering point.
The main demonstration in Athens concluded peacefully shortly before 2 p.m. local time, according to reports.
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