Macron Meets Saudi Crown Prince as Hormuz Tensions Mount
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi capital on Wednesday, as regional tensions rise and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption, the Saudi state news agency reported.
The two leaders met at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace. They reviewed the long-standing strategic ties between Riyadh and Paris and discussed expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, the agency said.
Talks also covered the latest regional and international developments, including efforts to coordinate on security and stability.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban and other senior officials sat in on the meeting for the Saudi side. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin and other senior officials joined Macron.
Macron landed in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday, according to the Elysee Palace. The visit is part of a Gulf tour that began Monday in Kuwait and continued to the United Arab Emirates. He visited Qatar on Tuesday.
The trip comes amid heightened tension in the region and disruption to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for a significant share of the world’s oil supply.
The two leaders met at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace. They reviewed the long-standing strategic ties between Riyadh and Paris and discussed expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, the agency said.
Talks also covered the latest regional and international developments, including efforts to coordinate on security and stability.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban and other senior officials sat in on the meeting for the Saudi side. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin and other senior officials joined Macron.
Macron landed in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday, according to the Elysee Palace. The visit is part of a Gulf tour that began Monday in Kuwait and continued to the United Arab Emirates. He visited Qatar on Tuesday.
The trip comes amid heightened tension in the region and disruption to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for a significant share of the world’s oil supply.
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