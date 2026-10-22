Azerbaijan To Add AI Services To E-Government Portal By Year-End

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of artificial intelligence-powered services available on its mygov platform by the end of the year, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, said, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a conference on the digital transformation of public finance held in Baku on Thursday.

Aliyev said new use cases and projects in artificial intelligence would be identified and their implementation launched. At the same time, the private sector is receiving support to develop and expand AI solutions.

“We support the private sector in expanding its artificial intelligence solutions. Our goal is for government agencies to make active use of these solutions as well,” Aliyev said.

According to the agency official, the application of artificial intelligence is not limited to the financial sector. The technology has also been introduced on the mygov platform, which was created to provide citizens with a single point of access to public services.

He noted that the platform currently has more than 4 million users. Citizens can submit requests through AI-powered services either by voice or as text via a chatbot.

Furthermore, Aliyev added that the number of services delivered using artificial intelligence on the mygov platform is expected to increase by the end of the year.