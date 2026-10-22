Kyrgyzstan To Base Growth On Export-Oriented Services, Industry Model

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's growth will be based on an export‐oriented service and industrial model, President Sadyr Japarov said at a national meeting of heads of state bodies in Bishkek on October 21, the presidential press service said.

The event, which was attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.

According to him, the model relies on the export of services and processed products with high added value.

"To fully utilize our export potential, trade and customs policy will be fundamentally revised and modernized," the president emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov also stressed that the state will support export‐oriented enterprises in the food industry, construction materials production, pharmaceuticals, chemical and light industries, small‐scale mechanical engineering, and the processing of minerals and oil.

Furthermore, the president demanded not to limit activities to primary processing: the bulk of the added value should remain in the country. He proposed developing support measures for entrepreneurs who modernize production, implement imported technologies, and localize output.

The President added that the past five years have been a period of active restoration of state institutions, the creation of a solid foundation for economic development, and large-scale transformations across all spheres of public and cultural life.