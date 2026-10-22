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CESI Presents Feasibility Study For Green Energy Corridor In Baku (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-22 05:18:18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. A session presenting the results of the feasibility study for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor was held as part of a forum on the project in Baku, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy announced.

During the session, international engineering and consulting company CESI presented the key findings of its technical and economic feasibility study. Andrea Meola, the company's director of global markets and business development, and Filippo Del Grosso, chief energy advisor, outlined the project's technical parameters, economic indicators and implementation prospects.

It was noted that the completion of the feasibility study for the project, which involves Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, marks an important milestone in its development.

The study's findings provide a basis for structuring the project's commercial model, assessing financing options and preparing for the final investment decision.









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