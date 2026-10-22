Turkmen Banks Use Software To Screen Transactions For Sanctions Risks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's banking sector is introducing technological solutions to screen daily transactions for potential sanctions risks, Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Rahymberdi Jepbarov said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the session“Gas Monetization, Petrochemicals and Industrial Value Creation” at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

At the same time, he added that the country is developing its transport and logistics infrastructure to expand exports of domestic products to global markets.

According to him, Turkmen banks work exclusively with first-class banks that have high credit ratings and impose strict requirements for regulatory compliance and transaction transparency in their daily operations.

“The banking sector is indeed focused on preventing restrictions-related issues and sanctions risks. That is why we operate with complete transparency: the banking sector is investing in new technologies that ensure transparency in daily transactions,” Jepbarov said.

He clarified that software solutions are used to screen transactions against sanctions lists and monitor them to identify potential sanctions risks and restrictions.

Meanwhile, the second day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) has begun in Ashgabat. As part of the event, a session is being held on the topic“Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.” Discussions are focusing on investment opportunities for developing the Turkmen sector, prospects for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the development of international partnerships.

The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs designed to help assess resource potential and prepare promising blocks for development.