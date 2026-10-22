Kazmunaygas, CNPC Explore New Tech To Lift Kazakh Oil Reserves, Recovery

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (KMG) and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) are exploring advanced technologies to replenish the country's hydrocarbon reserves and improve oil recovery from existing fields, according to KMG.

The companies discussed new approaches to geological exploration, deep-well drilling and artificial intelligence at the 4th Kazakhstan-CNPC Technical Seminar in Astana.

KMG's Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov said replenishing the resource base is a key factor in the strategic sustainability of the oil and gas sector, especially amid the natural depletion of fields. KMG is carrying out additional exploration at operating fields, including joint assets with CNPC in the Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions.

“The partnership between KazMunayGas and CNPC over decades is a bright example of successful interstate cooperation in the oil and gas sector. We have implemented large-scale projects in production, transportation and refining of hydrocarbons. I am confident that combining the geological and technical expertise of KMG specialists with the technological capabilities of our Chinese partners will help overcome new challenges for the industry, with an emphasis on innovation and stronger scientific and technical potential,” Khassenov said.

At the seminar, Kazgermunai presented the results of reinterpreting seismic data at the Akshabulak, Aksai and Nuraly fields in the Kyzylorda region. Seven appraisal wells were drilled in 2021–2026, and six of them produced oil inflows. Confirmed growth in initial recoverable reserves exceeded 1 million tons. Four more appraisal wells are planned for 2027–2029, with expected reserves growth of about 500,000 tons.

KMG, both independently and with international partners, is expanding the geography of its geological studies, focusing on new promising areas and deep-lying oil and gas complexes. The seminar reviewed KMG's studies of Paleozoic deposits and shale oil in the South Turgay Basin, little-explored areas of the Shu-Sarysu Basin, and Paleozoic complexes in the Mangyshlak and Pre-Caspian basins.

PetroKazakhstan Kumkol Resources shared its exploration experience in the South Turgay Basin. Since 2005, the company has discovered 20 oil and gas areas, adding nearly 52 million tons of recoverable oil reserves. It is considering drilling 13 exploration and appraisal wells at the West Tuzkol, Aryskum and Kyzylkiya fields to refine the geological structure of deposits, assess additional reserves and increase production.

Potential areas of KMG-CNPC cooperation in exploration include advanced seismic and data processing methods, drilling and testing of deep wells, and artificial intelligence for analyzing large volumes of geological and geophysical data.

KMG's strategy for enhanced oil recovery was among the central topics. Specialists from KMG Engineering presented a comprehensive assessment of 12 priority fields and 32 development objects, for which a portfolio of enhanced oil recovery technologies has been formed. It includes optimizing reservoir pressure maintenance systems, horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and chemical and thermal methods.

According to forecasts, additional oil production will reach 10 million tons over five years. The plan provides for phased research, pilot testing and industrial use of the most effective solutions.

The seminar also looked at expanding polymer flooding, which is used at six sites at the Kalamkas field in the Mangystau region. CNPC shared its experience in gas injection technologies for enhanced oil recovery, development of high-viscosity oil deposits at the Xinjiang oilfield, and high-efficiency drilling and production technologies.