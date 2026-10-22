Azerbaijan Holds National Trampoline, Tumbling Championships In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 10th National Trampoline Gymnastics Championships and the 22nd National Tumbling Championships were held on October 21, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation announced.

According to the federation, gymnasts from various age groups took part in the competition, demonstrating their skills and competing for national titles.

In trampoline gymnastics, participants competed in individual and synchronized events across the following age categories: beginners (born in 2016-2018), children (2014-2015), juniors (2012-2013) and youth (2010-2011).

In tumbling, female and male gymnasts competed in the children's (born in 2016-2018), junior (2014-2015) and youth (2010-2013) categories.

The trampoline gymnastics program included individual routines for beginners and children, individual events for juniors and youth, as well as synchronized routines across different age categories.

Members of Azerbaijan's national team also delivered strong performances at the championships.

In trampoline gymnastics, Omar Gasimli won gold, Muhammad Hasanli took silver, and Melisa Ismikh anova claimed bronze.

In tumbling, national team members Sanan Rzazade won gold, Ilham Masimov earned silver, and Riad Javadov secured bronze.

The winners and medalists received medals and diplomas.

National team members preparing to compete at the World Age Group Competitions also delivered performances during the event. Ayan Shabanova, Shafiga Humbatova, Mehdi Aliyev, Nijat Mirzayev and Ali Niftaliyev competed in the individual events. Shafiga Humbatova and Ayan Shabanova took part in the women's synchronized event, while Nijat Mirzayev and Mehdi Aliyev competed in the men's synchronized event.

Such national championships play an important role in giving young athletes competitive experience, improving their technical skills and identifying promising gymnasts. They also contribute to the development of trampoline gymnastics and tumbling in Azerbaijan, promote interest in these sports and help prepare future members of the national team.

Photo: Arif Guluzade