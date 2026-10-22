Baku Forum Discusses Investment Model For Green Energy Corridor (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A panel session dedicated to the business model and investment opportunities of the Green Energy Corridor project was held as part of the“Green Energy Corridor - From Feasibility Study to Implementation” forum, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan announced.

The session was moderated by Andrea Meola, Director of Global Markets and Business Development at CESI, and featured Elmir Musayev, CEO of SOCAR Green; James Humfrey, CEO of Xlinks; Michele Vadora, Managing Director of Zhero; and Mohammed Atif, Regional Manager at AFRY-DNV Global.

Participants exchanged views on the proposed commercial model for the Green Energy Corridor, the project's governance structure, ownership and participation mechanisms, its development roadmap, and opportunities for strategic investors to acquire equity stakes.

The discussion focused in particular on the role of the private sector in delivering large-scale energy infrastructure projects, enhancing investment attractiveness, and ensuring long-term commercial sustainability.