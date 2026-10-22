Azerbaijani Mps To Observe Serbia's Snap Parliamentary Elections
The parliamentary delegation will visit Belgrade, the Serbian capital, from October 23 through 27.
During the visit, the MPs will visit several polling stations, assess preparations for the elections and the conditions at the polling stations, and observe the voting process on election day.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić officially announced his resignation on September 27, 2026, and called snap parliamentary elections for October 25, 2026.
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