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Azerbaijani Mps To Observe Serbia's Snap Parliamentary Elections


Date: 2026-10-22 05:17:41

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Musa Gasimli and MPs Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Nizami Safarov will observe the snap parliamentary elections to be held in Serbia, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament reported.

The parliamentary delegation will visit Belgrade, the Serbian capital, from October 23 through 27.

During the visit, the MPs will visit several polling stations, assess preparations for the elections and the conditions at the polling stations, and observe the voting process on election day.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić officially announced his resignation on September 27, 2026, and called snap parliamentary elections for October 25, 2026.

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Trend News Agency

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