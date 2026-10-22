Abbott International Completes 2026 Rebrand And Expands Wealth Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott International has completed its 2026 rebrand, reflecting the company's evolution from a primarily investment-focused business toward a broader wealth management model.









The rebrand follows a period of corporate restructuring and business development, including the consolidation of corporate assets, digital properties, and intellectual property under the company's current corporate structure. As part of this process, the abbottinternational.com domain was brought into alignment with the company's broader corporate identity in April 2026, ahead of the launch of its new corporate website in July.

These changes bring Abbott International's investment management, wealth planning and client services together under a unified identity that reflects the company's current business, organizational structure and long-term direction.

The revised wealth planning offering is designed to be more accessible and relevant to clients across different markets and financial circumstances. It considers wealth planning alongside investment decisions, longer-term financial priorities and the practical considerations involved in building, managing, protecting and passing on wealth.

The new website provides information about Abbott International's investment management, wealth planning, client services and leadership, as well as the company's approach to working with private and institutional clients.

"Abbott International has developed considerably over the past year, and completing the rebrand marks an important stage for the company," said Jianyu Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Abbott International. "As our business and corporate structure have evolved, we have taken steps to align our brand, intellectual property and digital presence with our current operations. Our identity now better reflects our broader approach to wealth management and the range of financial decisions we consider alongside our clients."

The rebrand forms part of Abbott International's ongoing efforts to develop its business in China and internationally, while maintaining a focus on long-term client relationships and integrated investment and wealth planning services.

About Abbott International

Abbott International is an independent firm for managing wealth and investments, with an approach built around people rather than products. The company considers investments alongside each client's financial circumstances, priorities and future plans, taking into account how wealth is built, managed, protected and passed on. Its approach is designed to remain relevant as clients' circumstances change. The company works with individuals, families and institutions across a range of markets, providing investment management and wealth planning tailored to each client's wider financial circumstances. Its corporate identity, digital presence and associated intellectual property reflect its integrated approach to investment and wealth management.

Media Contact

Clara Westermark

Head of Communications and Marketing

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abbottinternational.com

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