FAU Poll: Hispanic Consumer Confidence Slips Despite 50% Reporting Improved Finances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic consumer confidence edged down in the third quarter of the year as fewer Hispanic consumers anticipated good business conditions over the next 12 months, according to a poll from Florida Atlantic University's Business and Economic Polling Initiative (BEPI).

The Hispanic Consumer Sentiment Index (HCSI) dropped slightly to 75.22 in the third quarter of 2026, from 76.01 in the second quarter. The index showed slight improvement in two of the five questions that make up it, as consumers felt more confident about their personal finances and major purchases, however, expectations for the broader economy weakened.

Hispanic consumers expecting good business conditions over the next 12 months dropped to 40%, down from 45% in the second quarter and 47% in the first quarter.

Despite the weaker outlook for the broader economy, 50% of Hispanic consumers said they were better off financially than a year ago, up from 48% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, 64% expect their personal finances to improve over the next year, down from 67% in the second quarter but above the 58% recorded in the first quarter.

“Hispanic consumers are telling us two different stories. They feel a bit better about their finances today, but they are less confident about what lies ahead for themselves and for the economy,” said Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., chair of the economics department in FAU's College of Business and director of BEPI.“The index is essentially holding steady, but the optimism we saw earlier in the year is fading.”

In terms of the long-term economic outlook, 47% expect good business conditions over the next five years, a slight decrease from 48% in the second quarter and 49% in the first quarter. For major purchases, 47% say it is a good time to buy big-ticket household items, up from 42% in both the first and second quarters.

The HCSI also introduced additional questions to explore how rising costs are affecting Hispanic households.

Rising household costs remain a major concern. Nearly 79% of Hispanic consumers said the cost of living had increased, up from 76% in the second quarter. More than half (54%) said groceries and food had experienced the largest price increases for their households over the past year. Financial reserves also remain limited. Only 43% of respondents said they had enough savings to cover an unexpected $500 expense without relying on credit cards or borrowing, while 51% said they did not. Nearly half (47%) reported working more than one job or taking on side income, such as gig or freelance work, to earn extra money.

“Behind the headline numbers is real financial fragility. Half of Hispanic adults could not cover a $500 emergency without borrowing, and nearly half are taking on extra work to make ends meet,” Escaleras said.“Until households feel relief at the grocery store and in housing costs, it will be difficult for confidence to improve in a lasting way.”

The poll also found widespread concern about the potential effects of artificial intelligence and automation on employment. Sixty percent of Hispanic adults worried that AI or automation could affect their jobs in the next few years, including 24% who said they were very worried.

The results are based on a survey of 506 Hispanic adults 18 and older conducted online through RepData between July 1 and Sept. 30. The margin of error is +/- 4.36 percentage points. Responses were weighted to reflect the national Hispanic population by region, education, gender, age and income using the latest American Community Survey data. Full results and cross-tabulations are available here.

CONTACT: Amber Bonefont Florida Atlantic University College of Business 5613192233...