Bierman Autism Centers Celebrates 20 Years Of Progress And Possibilities®

Courtney Bierman, MA, BCBA, founder and president of Bierman Autism Centers, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026.

A Bierman clinician works with a client on shape identification. Every skill taught at Bierman is measured, so families can see progress as it happens.

Moments like these are why Bierman centers are built around what the company calls happy learners: children who love learning.

Inside a Bierman Autism Centers location. Bierman operates more than 30 centers across seven states.

Founded from an apartment in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers marks 20 years with 30+ centers, 400+ graduates, and a growing research program in ABA therapy.

- Courtney Bierman, MA, BCBA, Founder of Bierman Autism CentersBERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bierman Autism Centers (BAC), a provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of helping children with autism develop communication, independence, and other essential life skills.Founded in Indianapolis in 2006 by Courtney Bierman, MA, BCBA, the organization began by providing therapy in families' homes and training team members from her apartment.Its first center opened in Indiana in 2010. Today, Bierman operates more than 30 centers across seven states.As one of the earlier providers of center-based ABA therapy, Bierman has grown alongside a field that has changed significantly over the past two decades. Its 20-year history reflects a sustained commitment to improving how therapy is delivered and how progress is measured. During that time, the organization has celebrated more than 400 program graduations and helped children master more than 1 million individual learning goals."Opening our first center allowed us to reach more families and build on what we were learning," said Courtney Bierman, founder of Bierman Autism Centers. "We wanted to make that same quality of care available in more communities."BAC serves families in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Rhode Island. The organization is privately held and clinically owned and operated and remains focused on measurable progress, individualized treatment, and clinician development.Twenty years of Clinical Progress"What I wanted to make sure was happening at Bierman was progress that parents could see," said Bierman.Bierman built its approach around measuring each child's progress and giving families a clearer view of the skills their children are developing. Clinical teams use ongoing data to assess each child's progress and adjust treatment when needed. When an approach is not helping a child make progress, clinicians review the data and make timely changes to the treatment plan.Over 20 years, Bierman has delivered more than 3 million hours of therapy, helped children master more than 1 million individual learning goals, and celebrated more than 400 program graduations. Among children who completed clinically recommended comprehensive ABA therapy, 72% transitioned to general education settings. Bierman celebrated a record 79 graduations in 2025.Supporting children and familiesIn 2025, Bierman celebrated 79 graduations, its highest annual total to date, and 36 graduates so far in 2026.In 2025, Bierman delivered 6,920 hours of caregiver training. The organization also offers free caregiver education sessions on communication, daily living skills, behavior management, and school transitions.Connecting research and careIn 2025, Bierman launched PEBBL, a practice-embedded research lab drawing on the company's two decades of clinical data and designed to connect clinical research with everyday therapy.In 2026, that work included the full company-wide launch of BAC's proprietary developmental curriculum, built to teach skills in the order children actually acquire them and now in use across all centers. PEBBL research was presented at regional and national conferences including APBA, NJABA, FABA, and NHABA, shared through monthly Research Spotlight Webinars offering free CEUs to BCBAs, and strengthened through partnerships with 15 university programs, with findings being prepared for peer-reviewed publication. In 2026, Bierman completed the company-wide rollout of its proprietary developmental curriculum."Twenty years in, and we're still asking the same question we asked on day one: what would help this child move forward today? Everything else flows from that," said Dr. Chrissy Barosky, BCBA-D, Chief Clinical Officer at Bierman Autism Centers.Developing the next generation of cliniciansThe trainings that began in Courtney's apartment have grown into Bierman University, the company's internal training institution, part of a teaching hospital model that pairs exceptional care for children with the development of the clinicians who deliver it. Through structured BCBA supervision, the Clinician-in-Training (CiT) program, and the PROPEL and RISE career development programs, BAC builds its clinical workforce from within. In 2025, the company celebrated 150 internal promotions, and 90 percent of its clinical directors were promoted from within.Ask Bierman what she's proudest of, and she points away from herself. "I'm amazed at what Bierman's become, because it's really not me. It's everyone else that makes it what it is. And I'm really excited to see the growth that people have been able to make, the sense of fulfillment they have being able to help others."Looking aheadAs it enters its third decade, Bierman plans to continue expanding access to therapy, investing in clinical research, and developing its clinicians."It can be very difficult for families to receive an autism diagnosis and try to figure out what to do next, or wonder, is my child going to be okay? I want families to know that they're not alone. We're here to hold their hand and walk them through every step of the way.""What's always stayed the same is our focus on outcomes, our focus on quality, and our focus on making sure that we're treating the whole family," she said.Twenty years after its founding, Bierman remains focused on helping children and families make meaningful progress.Learn moreExplore 20 years of BAC's story, outcomes, and milestones at biermanautism/about-us/20-years.About Bierman Autism CentersFounded in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers provides individualized, play-based ABA therapy focused on communication, independence, and other meaningful life skills. Bierman operates more than 30 centers across seven states.BAC is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured through Clinical VelocityTM, BAC's leading indicator of clinical progress, reviewed every three to five days, so families see change sooner, and teams can make timely adjustments before a child plateaus. BAC operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child's unique needs.BAC has celebrated 400+ successful graduations, and over 72% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18–20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about BAC's approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit .

Anna Leigh Navarro

Bierman Autism Centers

+1 800-931-8113

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