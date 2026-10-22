Jobnet Group Releases Jobnet Online Salary Survey V3 At HR Professional Series Event

2026 October JobNet HR Professional Series - Cover image

2026 October JobNet HR Professional Series - Panel 1

2026 October JobNet HR Professional Series - Panel 2

Business and HR Leaders joined the JobNet HR Leadership event: The Talent Value Advantage: Compensation, Brand & EVP Strategies to Win and Keep Top Talent

YANGON, MYANMAR, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yangon, Myanmar - Tuesday 13th October, 2026– href="" rel="external nofollow" co brought together senior Business Leaders and HR professionals to discuss the important relationship between Compensation, Employer Branding, and Talent Acquisition strategies at the latest JobNet HR Leadership event, titled“The Talent Value Advantage: Compensation, Brand & EVP Strategies to Win and Keep Top Talent”.The event featured two panel discussions exploring how organisations can strengthen their employee value proposition (EVP), develop competitive compensation strategies and make more informed talent decisions in an increasingly competitive employment market. The event also featured the launch of the JobNet Online Salary Survey v3, reinforcing the importance of reliable, market-relevant compensation data to support strategic people management, talent acquisition and business planning.As businesses navigate Myanmar's changing workforce expectations and increasing competition for skilled professionals, the discussions emphasised that attracting and retaining talent requires more than offering competitive salaries. Organisations must also build authentic Employer Brands, provide meaningful employee experiences and align compensation strategies with business objectives.Panel 1: Using Employer Branding and Compensation Strategies to retain Top Talent and win BusinessThe panel explored the importance of delivering an authentic employee experience that reflects an organisation's external employer brand. Discussions highlighted how compensation, career development, workplace culture and leadership all contribute to an employee's decision to join, remain with, or leave an organisation.The speakers agreed that while competitive pay remains an important factor in attracting talent, long-term retention also depends on the company and individual's Purpose, and whether employees truly Experience the values and opportunities an employer promises.The Management Leadership panel included:Justin Sway, CEO, JobNet Group Myanmar and Cambodia (Moderator)Rasika Batagoda, Managing Director, LOLC MyanmarAlan Than Htaik Lwin, Executive President, Proven Group of CompaniesCory Pan, Managing Director, Wilmar MyanmarJobNet Online Salary Survey v3: Turning Compensation Data into Strategic DecisionsA key focus of the event was the role of the JobNet Online Salary Survey v3.Trusted and used by more than 400 companies in Myanmar, the JobNet Online Salary Survey provides online, real-time locally relevant compensation insights across 21 job functions and over 180 job titles. Employers can benchmark their pay structures against market data and gain insights into broader compensation practices, including allowances, employee benefits, bonuses and sales commissions.By moving beyond assumptions on what is considered to be“fair compensation”, organisations can make more informed decisions about where to position their compensation, how to balance market competitiveness with affordability, and how to align remuneration with their wider business and people strategies.Panel 2: Pay Smart, Win Talent: Using Compensation & Salary Data to Attract the Best TalentThe panel explored how organisations can assess their compensation benchmarking against the market, balance salary competitiveness with internal equity and affordability, and use reliable data to support more consistent remuneration decisions.Panelists also considered the role of performance-based pay, employee benefits such as medical insurance, transportation, flexible work schedules, as well as career advancement and professional development initiatives in attracting and retaining high-performing talent.The discussions highlighted the importance of taking a broader view of total rewards while ensuring that compensation decisions remain grounded in business priorities and relevant market insights.Khaing Su Wai, Chief Human Resources Officer, AIA Myanmar (Moderator)Wint Mon Oo, Chief People Officer, Manulife MyanmarMin Oo, Chief Human Resources Office, Myanmar Citizens BankMyo Than, Chief People Officer, Zillion Tower Limited

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JobNet Group Releases JobNet Online Salary Survey v3 at HR Professional Series Event News Provided By Myanmar One Online Company Limited October 22, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, World & Regional



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