UAE Fast-Tracking Advanced Diagnostics As Global Market Heads For US$152 Billion

Mohini Mehta, Senior Consultant, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President - Healthcare, inD

WHX 2026

Labs Zone at WHX 2027 will connect global suppliers to the Middle East's growing US$5.4 billion diagnostics market

- Mohini Mehta, Frost & Sullivan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The UAE is emerging as one of the world's fastest-moving markets for clinical diagnostics, as investment in genomics, integrated laboratory networks, artificial intelligence (AI), regulation and reimbursement accelerates the transition from scientific innovation to routine patient care, according to new analysis for World Health Expo (WHX).

The latest report in an exclusive WHX series with Frost & Sullivan, From Infrastructure to Innovation: The GCC's Growing Influence on Clinical Diagnostics, forecasts that the global clinical diagnostics market will expand from US$115.7 billion in 2026 to US$152.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5%.

What distinguishes the UAE is not simply its investment in advanced technologies, but the country's ambition to build the capabilities required to deploy them at scale. By advancing genomics, laboratory infrastructure, AI-enabled diagnostics and reimbursement in parallel, these markets are creating a model for how healthcare systems can accelerate adoption, strengthen clinical decision-making and translate innovation into measurable patient impact.

The Middle East market is smaller in absolute terms, estimated at US$5.4 billion in 2026, but the UAE is building strength in molecular diagnostics, decentralised testing and AI-enabled pathology, giving it growing strategic importance within the sector.

A clear example of this progress is the country's investment in genomic infrastructure, which is helping move precision medicine further into mainstream clinical practice. The Emirati Genome Programme is building population-level genomic datasets to support personalised healthcare and research, while Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides precision oncology services, next-generation sequencing, genetic counselling and hereditary cancer testing.

Genetic testing has also become part of routine preventive healthcare. Since January 2025, genetic testing has been mandatory for Emiratis as part of premarital screening, covering 570 genes associated with more than 840 genetic conditions.

Molecular diagnostics is expected to benefit significantly from this shift. Frost & Sullivan forecasts the global segment will grow from US$26.9 billion in 2026 to US$36 billion by 2031, driven by oncology molecular profiling, companion diagnostics and infectious disease surveillance. The report also notes that reimbursement across the GCC has expanded to cover oncology next-generation sequencing, non-invasive prenatal testing and decentralised molecular testing.

The UAE is also expanding access to diagnostics while strengthening the laboratory infrastructure behind it. PureHealth's PureLab, the UAE's largest integrated laboratory network, conducted 34 million tests in 2025, up 17% year-on-year from 29 million in 2024.

This combination of centralised laboratory capacity and testing closer to the patient reflects one of the most significant shifts in diagnostics globally. Frost & Sullivan forecasts point-of-care testing to grow from US$19.1 billion in 2026 to US$26.2 billion by 2031, representing annual growth of 6.4%, as rapid testing platforms increasingly move into urgent care, community, and other settings outside the traditional laboratory.

Mohini Mehta, Senior Consultant, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan, said:“The next frontier in diagnostics will not be defined by who adopts the most advanced technology first, but by who can integrate it into clinical practice at scale. The UAE is building that advantage by advancing genomics, laboratory infrastructure, regulatory readiness and reimbursement in parallel. By 2031, these markets could offer the global healthcare industry something far more valuable than market growth alone: a real-world blueprint for translating diagnostic innovation into accessible, sustainable and clinically meaningful care.”

Frost & Sullivan's analysis also notes shifts in how diagnostic technologies are procured. Large hospital groups and integrated primary care networks are becoming increasingly important customers, while connectivity, remote quality monitoring and laboratory information system integration are now becoming baseline requirements in GCC tenders. These shifts are also reshaping how the laboratory industry connects with the wider healthcare market.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Healthcare, inD, said:“Laboratories are where many of the most important decisions in healthcare begin. The UAE is showing how quickly that work can scale when infrastructure, regulation, and reimbursement develop together, and the next phase will focus on partnerships that put new diagnostics into routine use.

“That is why the Labs Zone sits at the heart of WHX. Laboratory and diagnostics companies will be in the same place as the hospital groups, distributors, procurement teams and clinicians who decide how diagnostics are deployed across the region and beyond.”

The Labs Zone will be supported by a dedicated laboratory medicine and diagnostics conference programme, covering areas from molecular diagnostics and genomics to histopathology and clinical microbiology, with AI and digital pathology running throughout.

The conferences will be chaired by laboratory leaders from institutions shaping the UAE's diagnostics sector, including M42's National Reference Laboratory, PureLab, Dubai Health, SEHA Blood Bank Services, the Emirates Clinical Chemistry Society, and Emirates Drug Establishment.

WHX takes place from 25-28 January 2027 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai and Dubai World Trade Centre, and is expected to welcome more than 90,000 attendees, 4,200 exhibitors, and representatives from over 195 countries. It forms part of World Healthcare Week, together with WHX Tech and WHX Leaders.

To read the exclusive report, please visit: WHX Global Clinical Diagnostics Report

For more information on WHX, please visit: .

James Lakie

Shamal Communications

+971 4 365 2711

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UAE fast-tracking advanced diagnostics as global market heads for US$152 billion News Provided By Shamal Communications October 22, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.