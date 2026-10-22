Accessabilities Expo 2026 Concludes With Determination For Full Inclusivity

AccessAbilities Expo 2026 Concludes with Determination

240 international companies and centres from 50 countries showcased advanced technologies

- His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.The largest event for People of Determination in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa received attracted more than 18,000 visitors from 70 countries

.240 international companies and centres from 50 countries showcased advanced technologies

.Exhibitors reported strong business results over the three days

.Many deals signed for collaboration, joint ventures and product developments

.Government departments signed several MoUs

.9th Edition of AccessAbilities on Oct 25-27, 2027

Dubai, October 22, 2026

The 8th edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2026 (AAE), the largest event for People of Determination in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, successfully concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre on 21 October 2026 with a determination to effectively leverage Next-Generation Assistive Technologies and Artificial Intelligence for advancing full inclusion.

The AAE2026, opened by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of AccessAbilities Expo, brought together global technology innovators, rehabilitation specialists, healthcare professionals, educators, policymakers and organisations committed to empowering People of Determination.

Over the three days, the event attracted more than 18,000 visitors from 70 countries, including senior officials, people of determination, and institutions and organizations working in this field. Approximately 240 companies, brands, and specialized centers from 50 countries participated.

His Highness said: "The remarkable success of the AccessAbilities Expo in empowering People of Determination and enabling them to contribute actively to the advancement of society makes us immensely proud. I am delighted to welcome exhibitors and participants from around the world to an event that showcases the latest advances in accessibility, assistive technologies, rehabilitation and inclusion.

“By bringing together government entities, innovators, healthcare providers, educational institutions, international organisations, and the private sector, the event provides valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge, showcase innovative solutions and build partnerships that improve the quality of life and enhance independence for People of Determination."

The three-day Expo, the largest business-to-consumer accessibility platform in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MENASA), brought together hundreds of brands showcasing a wide spectrum of assistive technologies and services. These address mobility, visual, hearing and intellectual disabilities, as well as autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unstinted support ever since the Expo was started seven years ago. We also thank the various important government departments and global exhibitors for their wholehearted support,” said Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo, and Managing Director, Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the organiser of the AccessAbilities Expo.

He added:“It is gratifying that the AccessAbilities Expo has evolved into a global platform for exchanging expertise and helping shape the future of accessibility and inclusion. Technological developments such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet of Things have accelerated innovation across the sector and helped improve the quality of life of millions of people around the world.”

A major highlight of this year's Expo is the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in transforming the lives of People of Determination.

Several solutions made their debut in the region at the show, reinforcing Dubai's growing role as a hub for assistive technology, rehabilitation and digital inclusion. Artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and the Internet of Things (IoT) emerged as the defining themes of this year's edition, reshaping how People of Determination move, learn, communicate and live independently. Innovations on display included AI-powered smart glasses providing visual assistance for people with visual disabilities, advanced electronic prosthetic limbs designed to replicate natural movement, and smartphone applications connecting people with disabilities to accessible transportation services.

Exhibitors reported strong business results over the three days. Key takeaways included new partnerships, interest from across the region and growing awareness of locally made solutions for People of Determination.

Government departments and public institutions including Dubai Municipality, Community Development Authority (CDA), Roads Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Lands Department (DLD), Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs–Dubai and Dubai Courts utilized the venue to showcase initiatives, services and technologies designed to improve the lives of PODs.

Visitors could explore voice-recognition and real-time speech-to-text technologies supporting people who are deaf or hard of hearing, alongside digital tools designed to help people with autism learn, communicate and engage with their surroundings.

The dedicated AI Zone facilitated visitors, mostly People of Determination, to explore artificial intelligence through interactive activities and create their own digital stories. The VR Zone offered immersive experiences, including driving, motor racing, underwater adventures and virtual visits to tourist destinations around the world.

Beyond technology, AccessAbilities Expo 2026 sought to advance a broader vision of inclusion in which People of Determination could participate fully in education, employment, culture, recreation and community life.

The exhibition hosted 11 major activities over three days, including the 9th Inclusive Education Summit, which examined ways to strengthen inclusion across education, employment and society.

The Industry Leadership Hub, sponsored by Dubai Investments, featured international speakers and industry experts sharing knowledge and practical insights into accessibility and assistive technology.

Other highlights include the“Determination Without Limits” photography competition and exhibition, organised in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), and Arts for All, which celebrated the creativity and self-expression of artists with disabilities.

The AAE also hosted the International Domino Championship for People with Visual Disabilities, bringing together players in team competitions that test skill, strategy and concentration.

AccessAbilities Expo is organized by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

-Ends-

Ditas Pascual

Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AccessAbilities Expo 2026 Concludes with Determination for Full Inclusivity News Provided By Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management October 22, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.