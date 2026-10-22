Jobnet Launches Online Real-Time Salary Survey In Cambodia

JobNet Group - Online Salary Survey Cambodia Launch - Cover

JobNet Group - Online Salary Survey Cambodia Launch - Stage

JobNet Group - Online Salary Survey Cambodia Launch - Panel 1

JobNet Group - Online Salary Survey Cambodia Launch - Panel 2

com officially launched its popular and widely used JobNet Online Salary Survey (OSS) for Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phnom Penh, Cambodia - href="" rel="external nofollow" co officially launched its popular and widely used JobNet Online Salary Survey (OSS) for Cambodia at its recent HR Professional Series event at Novotel Ballroom in Phnom Penh, BKK1., The real-time salary survey introduces a data-driven compensation benchmarking platform designed to help employers make more informed salary, benefits and compensation decisions in Cambodia's evolving labour market.The event, titled“The Talent Value Advantage: Compensation, Brand & EVP Strategies to Win and Keep Top Talent”, featured two panel discussions exploring the relationship between Compensation, Employer Branding and Employee Value Proposition, Career Development and Employee Experience to attract and retain top talent.The JobNet Online Salary Survey is trusted and used internationally by more than 400 companies, particularly in Myanmar, and its Cambodia release will also cover 21 Job Functions and more than 180 Job Titles, providing employers with a comprehensive view of salaries and compensation data across many different job titles.The survey also provides organisations a benchmark to compare against different segments of the market, including the ability report on Local vs. Foreign companies, SME and Corporate size organizations, as well as multiple or selected Industries.Most notably, the JobNet Online Salary Survey enables employers to look beyond a basic salary and understand the wider compensation package being offered across the market. Additional data points include a multitude of Allowances, Benefits and Bonuses combined with multiple options on the frequency of those data points (eg. monthly, quarterly, annually, etc..)As Cambodia's talent market continues to rapidly evolve, access to reliable, locally relevant salary and compensation data is increasingly important for businesses making strategic decisions.The JobNet Online Salary Survey will give Employers a clearer view of Cambodia's compensation landscape, helping them move beyond assumptions and make data-driven decisions on budgeting, recruitment, workforce planning and talent investment.It also enables businesses to benchmark their compensation competitiveness against the wider market and better align their talent strategies with current market realities to support business growth and expansion.Panel 1: Using Employer Branding, EVP and Compensation Strategies to Retain Top TalentPanelists highlighted that employer branding cannot exist solely as a Marketing message. Instead, the Employee experience, leadership, culture and opportunities for career growth need to deliver on the promises made to candidates.The panel also explored how organisations can adapt their Compensation strategies with Employee Value Proposition (EVP) especially when workforce expectations evolve.And whilst competitive compensation remains a critical starting point, speakers agreed on the growing importance of workplace experience, career development, belonging, leadership and flexibility in shaping long-term retention.The panel included Moderator: Justin Sway (CEO – JobNet Group ), and Grant Honeyman (General Manager HR & Administration - RMA Cambodia), Chenda Khak (Chief People Officer - Smart Axiata), Aye Mya Thida (People and Culture Director – Cambrew).Panel 2: Pay Smart, Win Talent: Using Compensation & Salary Data to Attract the Best TalentThe panel discussed the importance of understanding the value of different roles rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach to compensation. They also highlighted the need to consider internal equity, performance, role complexity and organisational priorities when developing compensation structures.Across both panels, a recurring theme was that competitive pay is increasingly a critical starting point rather than the complete talent proposition. Organisations need to understand what employees value, benchmark compensation against the market, and ensure that their stated EVP is reflected in the actual employee experience.The panel included Moderator: Pisey Vann (Business Development Director – JobNet Cambodia). Thavy Leng (Head for HR Dept – LOLC), Chenda Keo (Group CHRO – Forte Insurance), Molin Khuth (General Manager Human Resources – Daiichi Life Cambodia).

Sean Hope

com

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JobNet Launches Online Real-time Salary Survey in Cambodia News Provided By Myanmar One Online Company Limited October 22, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.