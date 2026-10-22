Endurance Athlete And Coach Adina O'neill Launches 'Backwards Is A Pace' Oct. 23, 2026

Following her No. 1 debut book, 'Forward Is a Pace', O'Neill explores how slowing down, recovering and embracing a PIVOT can redefine progress and success.

- Adina O'Neill, Team B*REAL, IRONMAN, Inclusivity CoachBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Endurance athlete, author, coach and Team B*REAL founder Adina O'Neill announces the launch of her second book, Backwards Is a Pace, available Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at noon. Following the No. 1 success of her debut book, Forward Is a Pace, O'Neill returns with a message that challenges the traditional belief that progress must always mean moving forward.Through personal experiences and contributions from fellow athletes, coaches and specialists, O'Neill examines how injury, aging, menopause and changing priorities can alter the goals people once pursued. While rooted in endurance sports, the book offers lessons for anyone navigating unexpected changes and learning to approach progress differently.From Moving Forward to Learning When to PIVOTIn Forward Is a Pace, O'Neill encouraged readers to embrace their abilities, challenge expectations and recognize that athletic success is not reserved for the fastest, strongest or most accomplished competitors. Her message was simple: Start where you are, believe in what is possible and recognize that every body belongs.As O'Neill continued coaching athletes and navigating changes in her own life, she recognized that another conversation was needed. What happens when the athlete who finally learned to move forward can no longer maintain the same pace? What happens when a training plan stops working, an injury interrupts progress or the goals that once provided motivation no longer feel meaningful?Backwards Is a Pace addresses those questions by exploring recovery, reflection and adaptation as essential parts of personal growth. O'Neill introduces the concept of a PIVOT, emphasizing that changing direction does not erase previous accomplishments. Instead, experience and evolving priorities can inform what comes next.When the Body Changes, the Definition of Success May Need to ChangeDrawing from her experiences with aging, menopause, injury and changing athletic expectations, O'Neill examines the physical and emotional challenges of accepting that the body and goals of today may differ from those of years past.For athletes accustomed to pushing through discomfort and measuring success through performance, slowing down can feel like losing ground. O'Neill explores the difference between competing and completing, the importance of recovery and the emotional challenges of reconsidering expectations. She also addresses the belief that taking a rest day, reducing training intensity or changing a goal somehow diminishes one's identity as an athlete.Her perspective shifts the focus toward longevity, personal fulfillment and continued participation, recognizing that meaningful accomplishments cannot always be measured against previous performances.Contributors Bring Additional Perspectives on Recovery, Mindset and ResilienceA distinguishing feature of Backwards Is a Pace is how O'Neill draws on her own experiences while leaning on the knowledge and insights of fellow athletes and professionals to explore coaching, recovery, resilience and personal growth.Brian Clancey, a physical therapist and owner of New England Return to Sport Center, contributes expertise on recognizing the difference between normal training discomfort and potential injury, making informed recovery decisions and understanding the body's changing needs. His perspective addresses when modifying activity may be more productive than pushing through discomfort, along with the role of strength and rehabilitation in maintaining athletic participation as people age.Pat Spencer, a social worker, therapist and mental-skills coach for female and LGBTQIA+ cyclists and endurance athletes, brings a psychological perspective to the challenges athletes face when plans change. An experienced gravel cyclist, former long-course triathlete, marathoner and open-water swimmer, Spencer explores the relationship between athletic performance and personal identity, including the emotional challenges of rest, changing expectations and navigating setbacks.Their contributions reinforce the importance of recognizing when an athlete needs additional expertise, an individualized approach or support beyond a traditional training plan.Athletes Share Their Experiences With Adaptation and BelongingO'Neill also includes athletes whose experiences demonstrate the importance of resilience, inclusion and individualized coaching.Mirna Valerio, an accomplished endurance athlete widely recognized as The Mirnavator, contributes a perspective on representation, belonging and being recognized for one's abilities rather than judged by appearance or assumptions. Through their work together, O'Neill explores how coaching relationships can create opportunities for continued growth, even among experienced athletes, and why seeking guidance is not limited to beginners.Bryan Berman, Team B*REAL athlete and an adaptive athlete living with significant physical limitations following two major accidents, offers another perspective on pursuing athletic goals when conventional training approaches are not appropriate. His experience challenged O'Neill to rethink how familiar coaching principles could be adapted to accommodate an individual's needs, emphasizing the value of understanding limitations while identifying what remains possible.Angela Andrews, Team B*REAL athlete, shares her experience recovering after kidney donation, including the challenges of being forced to stop training and the unexpected lessons that emerged from allowing her body adequate time to recover. Her story illustrates how rest can contribute to renewed strength and a healthier relationship with training.Together, these experiences challenge conventional measures of athletic achievement and demonstrate how individuals can continue pursuing meaningful goals through different approaches.Team B*REAL: An Evolving Mission of InclusionThe themes explored in Backwards Is a Pace also reflect the evolution of Team B*REAL, the inclusive endurance-sports community O'Neill founded to help ordinary individuals discover the extraordinary athlete within themselves.Originally developed around the principles of Realistic, Empowered, Attainable and Lifestyle, the REAL philosophy encouraged athletes to pursue meaningful goals suited to their abilities and circumstances. As the community expanded beyond Massachusetts to connect athletes nationally and internationally, O'Neill's understanding of inclusion and effective coaching continued to evolve.In the new book, she introduces an additional interpretation of REAL: Respect, Evolve, Accept and Listen. These principles complement rather than replace the original philosophy, emphasizing the importance of respecting present circumstances, adapting when previous approaches no longer work, accepting change and listening to individual needs.The expanded philosophy also reflects O'Neill's recognition that building a welcoming athletic community requires communication, appropriate boundaries, individualized support and a willingness to learn from others.The PIVOT: A Framework for Moving Forward DifferentlyCentral to the book is O'Neill's PIVOT philosophy, which provides two complementary frameworks for approaching unexpected challenges.The first focuses on action: Pause, Inquire, Value, Options and Try. The second addresses mindset: Purpose, Identity, Voice, Own It and Trust It.Together, they encourage readers to assess their circumstances, identify what matters, consider alternatives and make informed decisions about their next steps. Although developed through endurance sports and coaching, the frameworks also apply to career transitions, family responsibilities, health challenges and changing personal priorities.A New Chapter Following a No. 1 DebutO'Neill's first book, Forward Is a Pace, achieved No. 1 status and introduced readers to her philosophy of accessible athletics and personal achievement. Her second book builds on that foundation by addressing what happens after someone has found the confidence to begin but encounters circumstances that require a different approach.Where the first book encouraged readers to take that initial step, Backwards Is a Pace examines the decisions, adjustments and experiences that shape the journey afterward. For readers who have questioned their abilities or struggled with the pressure to continually improve, it offers a broader understanding of what achievement can look like.For The Coaches: Creating Opportunities for Business GrowthDrawing on her own experiences navigating the business of coaching, O'Neill dedicates a chapter to fellow coaches looking to PIVOT, rethink their business models and create new opportunities for growth.She introduces FIAPITT (Forward Is a Pace Indoor Timed Triathlon), an inclusive event she created and has hosted to make triathlon more accessible to athletes of varying abilities and experience levels. Recognizing its potential beyond her own coaching business, O'Neill developed FIAPITT for Coaches, a comprehensive, ready-to-implement program that allows fellow coaches to bring the event into their own businesses and communities with her established framework and guidance. From facility selection and event logistics to athlete registration, marketing and participant engagement, the program provides a practical roadmap for implementation. More importantly, it gives coaches a way to introduce new athletes to the sport, establish relationships, expand their services and create additional revenue opportunities. By sharing a model developed through her own experience, O'Neill demonstrates how coaches can grow their businesses while creating more inclusive entry points into endurance sports.About the AuthorAdina O'Neill is an endurance athlete, swim and triathlon coach, author and founder of Team B*REAL, an inclusive endurance-sports community dedicated to helping individuals of all abilities discover the athlete within themselves.An accomplished Ironman triathlete and marathon swimmer, O'Neill has completed more than 100 endurance events, including the Paris Marathon, Ironman Mont-Tremblant, ice swims and long-distance open-water swims. On July 20, 2026, she became the first person to complete the historic Boston Light Swim course in reverse, swimming backstroke.O'Neill is the author of Forward Is a Pace and Backwards Is a Pace. Through her books, coaching and Team B*REAL community, she promotes inclusive participation in endurance sports and encourages individuals to pursue goals that reflect their abilities and circumstances.For More Information or to connect with Adina, visit:Team B*REAL:Instagram: @adina_oneill_real_fitnessFirst book: Forward Is a Pace - ForwardIsAPaceBookNew book: Backwards Is a Pace - BackwardsIsAPaceBook

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Endurance Athlete and Coach Adina O'Neill Launches 'Backwards Is a Pace' Oct. 23, 2026 News Provided By Belmont City Press LLC October 22, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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