Study: 77% Of Parents Say Tabletop Rpgs Made Their Kids Better Teammates 47% Report Less Passive Screen Time

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New research from StartPlaying finds 72% of parents say tabletop roleplaying games teach problem-solving better than any other activity their child does.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parents worried about screen time and youth loneliness are looking for hobbies that get kids talking to each other face to face. A new survey from StartPlaying suggests tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPGs) such as Dungeons & Dragons may fit that need, finding that more than three-quarters of parents whose children play (77%) say their child has gotten better at working with others toward a shared goal.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. parents of children who play TTRPGs examined the changes parents have observed in their children's communication, creativity, academic interests, social lives, screen habits and family time since they started playing. Nearly 9 in 10 (86%) say the games deliver benefits beyond entertainment.

The findings suggest many parents see the hobby as developmental rather than purely recreational, and their children's commitment points the same way. More than half (55%) say their child has been playing for a year or more, including 30% who have played for more than two years.

Key Takeaways

. 86% of parents say TTRPGs deliver benefits beyond entertainment, and 18% call them one of the most valuable activities their child does

. 77% say their child is better at working with others toward a shared goal, and 74% say their child better understands other people's perspectives

. 72% say TTRPGs teach problem-solving better than any other activity their child does

. 75% say their child feels more comfortable being themselves around peers

. 51% say their child has become more comfortable socializing in person

. 47% say their child spends less time on passive or solo screen activities, compared with 20% who report an increase

. 46% report a larger vocabulary, and 44% say their child reads more willingly

. 55% say the hobby has increased the time their family spends together

Teamwork and Empathy Lead the Reported Gains

Parents report the clearest changes in how their children work with, and relate to, other people.

. 77% say their child is better at working toward a shared goal

. 74% say their child better understands other people's perspectives

. 69% say their child is more considerate of others' feelings

. 66% say their child is better at compromising during disagreements

. 70% say their child is more likely to speak up in group settings

The findings suggest the structure of a TTRPG session, where a group has to agree on a plan before acting on it, gives kids repeated, low-stakes practice at disagreeing without social fallout. Parents rate the games highly for that purpose. Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) say TTRPGs help kids practice communication better than any other activity or tool.

Parents Rank Tabletop Games First for Problem-Solving

When asked to compare TTRPGs with their child's other activities, nearly three-quarters of parents (72%) say the games are better at teaching problem-solving. Parents also rate them ahead for building confidence (64%) and encouraging creativity (61%).

Those skills appear to carry into everyday behavior. Three-quarters of parents (75%) say their child has improved at sharing creative ideas, 74% at thinking through choices before acting, 71% at coming up with creative solutions and 70% at adapting when plans change. Because game sessions rarely go as planned, the results may reflect how often players have to improvise together. Two-thirds of parents (68%) also say their child is now more comfortable taking the lead in a group.

Reading, Vocabulary and Curiosity Get a Lift

Many parents say the hobby spills over into skills that support schoolwork.

. 47% say their child is more curious and asks more questions

. 46% report a larger vocabulary

. 46% say their child is more interested in subjects such as history, mythology, science or geography

. 44% say their child reads more often and more willingly

. 36% say their child is more interested in writing, drawing or creating their own stories

. 35% say their child is more comfortable with mental math

Rulebooks, character sheets and invented worlds ask players to read, keep track of numbers and look things up, which may explain why parents see effects beyond the table. Just 5% of parents report no academic benefits at all. Parents also point to habits that support learning, with two-thirds (67%) saying their child manages frustration better and 44% saying their child can stay focused longer without a screen.

Dice Are Cutting Into Passive Screen Time

Parents report a net shift away from passive screen use among young players. Nearly half (47%) say their child spends less time on passive or solo screen activities since taking up the hobby, including 15% who say their child spends much less time on screens. One in five (20%) report an increase.

Nearly two-thirds of parents (63%) rate tabletop games as the best way to keep their child away from passive screen time. Screens are not entirely out of the picture, as 44% say their child also plays online versions of their favorite games. The findings suggest the line parents draw is between active, social screen use and passive viewing.

Kids Are Finding Their People Around the Table

Amid wider concern about youth loneliness, parents describe social gains that reach beyond the game itself.

. 75% say their child feels more comfortable being themselves around peers

. 64% say their child feels a stronger sense of belonging through TTRPGs

. 51% say their child has become more comfortable socializing in person

. 41% say their child is more willing to try new social activities

. 37% say their child has made new friends through the gaming community

. 27% say their child seems less lonely or isolated

A shared campaign may give shy or anxious kids a ready-made reason to talk, which could make in-person socializing easier to start. Parents do see hurdles. A third (34%) worry about the time commitment, 27% about finding an age-appropriate group and 21% about moderation in online gaming spaces.

Game Night Is Becoming Family Night

More than half of parents (55%) say TTRPGs have increased the time their family spends together, including 21% who have noticed a clear improvement in the quality of that time. In the past year, 58% say their child has played with a parent or guardian and 62% with siblings or other relatives, while 56% have played with friends or peers.

The findings suggest the games give families a shared project at the table, something a movie night rarely asks of them. Parents appear eager to pass that along, with 44% saying they are very likely to recommend TTRPGs to another parent.

Taken together, the results describe a hobby that parents credit with building collaboration, confidence and connection at a time when many of their children's other pastimes are solitary and screen-based.

View the full study here:



About

StartPlaying is an online platform that connects players with professional Game Masters and tabletop roleplaying groups across a wide range of game systems and genres. The platform helps players find welcoming tables, build friendships and take part in collaborative storytelling, many of the same benefits parents describe in this research.

Taylor Jay

Resolve Marketing

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Study: 77% of Parents Say Tabletop RPGs Made Their Kids Better Teammates; 47% Report Less Passive Screen Time News Provided By Resolve Marketing October 22, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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