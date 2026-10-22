Barcelona Files UEFA Complaint Over PSG Chainsaw Tifo
(MENAFN) Barcelona has reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA over a banner unfurled by home fans before a Champions League clash, accusing the supporters of promoting violence and hatred in sport.
Ahead of Tuesday’s kickoff at the Parc des Princes, PSG fans revealed a giant tifo showing a masked figure in a PSG shirt attacking the Barcelona crest with a blood-covered chainsaw. The display carried the French slogan “Massacre à la parisienne,” meaning “Parisian-style massacre,” and other offensive banners appeared in the stands during the game.
“The club strongly condemns the incidents that took place when the tifo was displayed in the stands, including the images of a blood-covered chainsaw attacking the Barca crest,” Barcelona said in a statement.
“These images were deeply disturbing and conveyed a message that incites violence and hatred in sport,” it added.
The Catalan club also denounced banners reading “Puta Barca,” arguing that such imagery and language broke the principles of respect, fair play and sportsmanship.
“We believe that football should be a space for healthy rivalry, mutual respect, and passion for the game, free from messages that promote hatred or violence,” according to the statement.
According to Spanish media, Barcelona filed a formal complaint with the UEFA match delegate over the tifo and asked for the other offensive banners to be taken down during the game.
Article 16 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations allows sanctions against clubs whose supporters display provocative messages judged unsuitable for sporting events. A first offense carries a standard fine of €10,000.
On the pitch, PSG won the Matchday 3 fixture 4-2, inflicting Barcelona’s first defeat in all competitions this season.
Ahead of Tuesday’s kickoff at the Parc des Princes, PSG fans revealed a giant tifo showing a masked figure in a PSG shirt attacking the Barcelona crest with a blood-covered chainsaw. The display carried the French slogan “Massacre à la parisienne,” meaning “Parisian-style massacre,” and other offensive banners appeared in the stands during the game.
“The club strongly condemns the incidents that took place when the tifo was displayed in the stands, including the images of a blood-covered chainsaw attacking the Barca crest,” Barcelona said in a statement.
“These images were deeply disturbing and conveyed a message that incites violence and hatred in sport,” it added.
The Catalan club also denounced banners reading “Puta Barca,” arguing that such imagery and language broke the principles of respect, fair play and sportsmanship.
“We believe that football should be a space for healthy rivalry, mutual respect, and passion for the game, free from messages that promote hatred or violence,” according to the statement.
According to Spanish media, Barcelona filed a formal complaint with the UEFA match delegate over the tifo and asked for the other offensive banners to be taken down during the game.
Article 16 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations allows sanctions against clubs whose supporters display provocative messages judged unsuitable for sporting events. A first offense carries a standard fine of €10,000.
On the pitch, PSG won the Matchday 3 fixture 4-2, inflicting Barcelona’s first defeat in all competitions this season.
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