Keerthy Suresh & Radhika Apte Lead The Rivalry Tale Between Two Powerful Women In 'Akka'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Netflix treated movie buffs to the powerful trailer of 'Akka' on Thursday. Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte will be seen leading the highly anticipated epic gangster saga driven by power, legacy, and revenge.

Backed by YRF Entertainment and written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, 'Akka' revolves around two formidable women, Bhavani (Keerthy Suresh) and Rudra (Radhika Apte), whose conflicting ambitions and beliefs end up in a gripping rivalry.

The ensemble cast of 'Akka' also includes Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar, and Monica Panwar, along with others.

Sharing her experience of playing Bhavani, Keerthy Suresh said,“Bhavani is a woman who knows what she stands for and will go to great lengths to protect her legacy. What makes her interesting is that beneath her strength and authority are choices that are never easy, especially when the stakes are so high. The trailer offers a taste of the world she inhabits and the challenges that come her way. Working with Radhika was amazing because Bhavani and Rudra bring such different energies to the story, and their dynamic adds another layer of tension to the narrative. It's been wonderful partnering with YRF Entertainment to bring this story to life and with Netflix to take Akka to audiences across India and beyond. I hope audiences enjoy discovering the many sides of Bhavani as the story unfolds.”

Radhika Apte also reflected on playing Rudra with the following words,“Rudra is someone who refuses to be defined by the circumstances she finds herself in. She is fierce, has her own ambitions, and is willing to challenge the established order, which makes her a fascinating character to explore. What I enjoyed about Akka is that the conflict isn't simply about who holds power; it's also about the different beliefs, loyalties, and personal stakes that drive each character. It was exciting to see these contrasting worldviews come to life through Rudra and Bhavani, and an absolute joy to share the screen with Keerthy in bringing their intense face-off to life. I'm glad to have been part of this collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, and I look forward to audiences experiencing the intensity of this powerful story.”