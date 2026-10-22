Preity Mukhundhan, Roshan Meka-Starrer Emo Emo Idi's Release Postponed

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) The release of director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu's eagerly awaited breezy Telugu romantic comedy, 'Emo Emo Idi', featuring actors Preity Mukhundhan and Roshan Meka in the lead, has now been postponed.

The film was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year.

Director Dr Sailesh Kolanu said that the makers had, out of love for actor Venkatesh, chosen to push their film's release.

It may be recalled that the makers of director Trivikram's 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47)', featuring Venkatesh in the lead, had on October 20 announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on October 30. In the wake of this announcement, the makers of 'Emo Emo Idi' have chosen to push their film's release.

Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, director Dr Sailesh Kolanu wrote, " Some people hold a special place in all our hearts. Our beloved @VenkyMama is one of them. With Venky sir's #AdarshaKutumbam arriving on October 30, our #EmoEmoIdi will meet you on a new date, to be announced soon. Wishing Trivikram sir, @SrinidhiShetty7, @vamsi84, Chinababu garu and the entire team a wonderful release and a huge success. Until then, keep enjoying Emo Emo Idi's music. More lovely songs are coming your way!"

Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who plays the female lead in Adarsha Kutumbam, responded to Dr Sailesh Kolanu on X. She wrote, "Lots of love & really looking forward to #EmoEmoIdi."

For the unaware, the makers of 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47)', featuring Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, had originally announced that the film would hit screens on October 2. They had then pushed the release date to October 9. Now, the makers have announced that the film will hit screens on October 30 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the change in release date, production house Haarika & Hassine Creations wrote, "Circle the date and get ready for a wholesome theatrical experience! #AadarshaKutumbam is arriving in cinemas on OCTOBER 30th! Wishing everyone a very #HappyDusshera #AK47FromOct30th | #AK47 | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram Victory @VenkyMama #Trivikram @SrinidhiShetty7 @IamRohithNara."

Actor Venkatesh took to his X timeline to wish his fans a happy Dusshera. He wrote, "Coming together with Srinu after two decades is very special, and we're bringing you a wholesome entertainer with fun, action and a lot more. See you all in theatres with your #AadarshaKutumbam and friends on October 30th! Happy Dussehra #AK47OnOct30 #VenkateshXTrivikram."

Now, in the wake of the Venkatesh-starrer arriving on October 30, the makers of Emo Emo Idi have chosen to push their film's release to a new date.