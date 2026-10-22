IIT Madras To Release White Paper On AI Standards, Job Impact: Kamakoti

IIT Madras is partnering with Better India to promote artificial intelligence (AI) awareness and is set to release a white paper on global AI standards, the impact of AI on jobs across sectors and reskilling initiatives to help workers transition to new roles, IIT Madras Director Veezhinathan Kamakoti said.

Promoting AI Awareness and Applications

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of AI Governance 2026, Kamakoti highlighted the need to raise public awareness about AI, develop cost-effective AI solutions and establish global governance standards as the technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life.“Since AI has become all-pervasive today, we are looking at four or five important aspects today. One of the things is we want to create a massive awareness about AI, what AI can do good to the general human society.” Apart from this, Kamakoti said IIT Madras is collaborating with Better India to showcase real-world applications of AI across different sectors“So, we are now partnering with Better India and we'll be releasing 500 videos from different segments, applications where AI has been extremely useful in enhancing the quality of life,” he said, adding,“We are setting up large data centres and we can train up to some amount of parameters.”

Call for Global AI Standards

He also called for a global consensus on AI standards and governance, stressing that mistakes made in one part of the world could have far-reaching consequences in other regions due to the interconnected nature of technology. He also emphasised the need for common global AI standards to ensure responsible use of the technology in an increasingly interconnected world.

Addressing AI's Impact on Jobs

Highlighting concerns over the future of jobs, Kamakoti said efforts are underway to identify sectors likely to be affected by AI and assess the reskilling required to help workers transition to other sectors.“What are the AI standards that we could have so that the world can coexist in this great world? In this highly connected environment...what are the futures of AI jobs?...so, we are dividing into multiple sectors and see which sector is going to be affected and what is it that we can do to bring people from that sector to other sector, what sort of reskilling they need to do? We are coming out with a very important white paper,” he said. (ANI)

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