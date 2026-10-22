Bengaluru: Newlywed Woman Climbs Mobile Tower Twice, Urges Police To Trace Missing Husband

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old woman kept the police on their toes for three straight days after she climbed a mobile tower and threatened to jump off if they did not find her missing husband. The high-voltage drama finally ended when the Nelamangala police rescued her and shifted her to Bengaluru's NIMHANS hospital.

Sindhu, who hails from Pavagada, married a man named Ganesh on the 6th of this month. But just 10 days into the marriage, Ganesh left the house, reportedly fed up with Sindhu's unusual behavior. A worried Sindhu immediately went to the Madanayakanahalli police station and filed a missing complaint.

Things took a dramatic turn soon after. Angry that the cops were taking too long to find her husband, Sindhu first staged a protest by sitting right in the middle of a busy road. The police somehow managed to convince her and clear the traffic. But the very next day, she climbed a mobile tower in Makali village and threatened to commit suicide. After a lot of convincing, the cops brought her down safely and sent her back to her mother's house in Pavagada.

However, she shocked the locals and the authorities by returning to Madanayakanahalli the next day. She went straight to the exact same mobile tower and climbed it all over again. Finally, women police officers had to climb the tower themselves to bring her down safely.

Looking at her continuous unusual behavior, the police have now admitted Sindhu to NIMHANS hospital in Bengaluru for expert medical evaluation and treatment. Meanwhile, the cops have stepped up their search to track down her missing husband, Ganesh.