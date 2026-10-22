Blasts Rattle Southern Iran Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Multiple explosions were heard Wednesday night near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, the country’s official news agency reported.
The blasts struck the Kerpan area of Sirik city in Hormozgan province, according to the agency. The agency said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Local sources have yet to provide details about the cause or nature of the explosions, leaving the origin of the blasts unclear for now.
The incident came amid heightened regional tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is one through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.
The blasts struck the Kerpan area of Sirik city in Hormozgan province, according to the agency. The agency said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Local sources have yet to provide details about the cause or nature of the explosions, leaving the origin of the blasts unclear for now.
The incident came amid heightened regional tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway is one through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.
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