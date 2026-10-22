Trump Urges UK to Accelerate North Sea Oil, Gas Extraction
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump praised the United Kingdom’s move to resume offshore energy production on Wednesday, urging the government to accelerate fossil fuel extraction across the North Sea.
"The UK has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of oil in the world," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He called on British authorities to move ahead "full blast," claiming the expansion would "make the UK very wealthy again."
Trump described the development as "great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen."
He also called for the removal of renewable energy infrastructure, saying: "Take down the costly and ridiculous windmills," he added.
His comments followed an announcement by British Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh confirming government approval for gas production at the Jackdaw field.
Located offshore to the east of Scotland, the project is expected to begin delivering gas by the end of October. Its progress had been delayed for years by legal challenges from environmental groups that successfully overturned earlier regulatory approvals.
The Jackdaw development was initially approved by the Conservative government in 2022, but a legal challenge brought by environmental campaigners subsequently halted the project.
"The UK has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of oil in the world," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He called on British authorities to move ahead "full blast," claiming the expansion would "make the UK very wealthy again."
Trump described the development as "great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen."
He also called for the removal of renewable energy infrastructure, saying: "Take down the costly and ridiculous windmills," he added.
His comments followed an announcement by British Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh confirming government approval for gas production at the Jackdaw field.
Located offshore to the east of Scotland, the project is expected to begin delivering gas by the end of October. Its progress had been delayed for years by legal challenges from environmental groups that successfully overturned earlier regulatory approvals.
The Jackdaw development was initially approved by the Conservative government in 2022, but a legal challenge brought by environmental campaigners subsequently halted the project.
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