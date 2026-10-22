Israeli Attacks Kill Palestinian Students As Gaza Schools Face Growing Risks
(MENAFN) Six Palestinian students were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza over two days, while two schoolgirls were wounded by Israeli gunfire at a school in the northern part of the enclave, the Palestinian Education Ministry said Wednesday.
The reported casualties come less than a month after in-person classes resumed in Gaza on Sept. 19, following nearly three years without regular schooling amid Israel’s war on the territory.
According to the ministry, Israeli military vehicles opened fire on Muradiya Girls’ School and nearby areas in Jabalia on Wednesday, injuring students Souad Qandil and Amna Khaled Ali Khader.
Souad, a sixth-grade student, sustained a gunshot wound to her thigh and required surgery. Amna, who is in fourth grade, suffered abdominal injuries, the ministry said.
The ministry did not provide further information about the girls’ medical conditions or identify the locations where the other six students were killed.
It described the incident as part of a “serious and ongoing escalation” targeting Palestinian students and children.
The ministry warned that continued attacks on educational facilities and students were further weakening the already severely damaged education system in the Gaza Strip, threatening efforts to restore regular schooling for Palestinian children.
The reported casualties come less than a month after in-person classes resumed in Gaza on Sept. 19, following nearly three years without regular schooling amid Israel’s war on the territory.
According to the ministry, Israeli military vehicles opened fire on Muradiya Girls’ School and nearby areas in Jabalia on Wednesday, injuring students Souad Qandil and Amna Khaled Ali Khader.
Souad, a sixth-grade student, sustained a gunshot wound to her thigh and required surgery. Amna, who is in fourth grade, suffered abdominal injuries, the ministry said.
The ministry did not provide further information about the girls’ medical conditions or identify the locations where the other six students were killed.
It described the incident as part of a “serious and ongoing escalation” targeting Palestinian students and children.
The ministry warned that continued attacks on educational facilities and students were further weakening the already severely damaged education system in the Gaza Strip, threatening efforts to restore regular schooling for Palestinian children.
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