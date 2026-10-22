Jordan, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement to Boost Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Jordan and Saudi Arabia signed an amended protocol on Wednesday to restructure their Supreme Coordination Council and expand its role in advancing cooperation between the two countries, under the leadership of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The agreement was signed during expanded talks in Riyadh between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to a statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.
The revised protocol aims to “strengthen the council’s role in institutionalizing and expanding cooperation and coordination between the two countries,” replacing the existing Jordanian-Saudi Joint Committee.
Under the new arrangement, the two countries’ foreign ministers will lead the council’s general secretariat, while their respective ministries will oversee its activities. Their responsibilities will include organizing council meetings and coordinating the work of its affiliated committees and working groups.
Established in 2016, the council was created to promote cooperation across multiple sectors. Its founding agreement was signed in Riyadh in the presence of King Abdullah II and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
During the discussions, Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Saudi Arabia in response to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Safadi expressed Jordan’s “absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia in confronting attacks by the Houthi group,” stressing that Amman stands with Riyadh in protecting its security, stability and sovereignty, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.
The agreement was signed during expanded talks in Riyadh between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to a statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.
The revised protocol aims to “strengthen the council’s role in institutionalizing and expanding cooperation and coordination between the two countries,” replacing the existing Jordanian-Saudi Joint Committee.
Under the new arrangement, the two countries’ foreign ministers will lead the council’s general secretariat, while their respective ministries will oversee its activities. Their responsibilities will include organizing council meetings and coordinating the work of its affiliated committees and working groups.
Established in 2016, the council was created to promote cooperation across multiple sectors. Its founding agreement was signed in Riyadh in the presence of King Abdullah II and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
During the discussions, Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Saudi Arabia in response to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group.
Safadi expressed Jordan’s “absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia in confronting attacks by the Houthi group,” stressing that Amman stands with Riyadh in protecting its security, stability and sovereignty, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.
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