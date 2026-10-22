Ilhan Omar Rejects Trump Administration Pressure Ahead of Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pledged to oppose what she described as attempts by President Donald Trump’s administration to intimidate her and other public figures ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
“We're not going to be intimidated. We're not going to be silenced. We're not going to be scared,” the Minnesota Democrat said in a video message on Tuesday as she thanked her supporters.
Omar claimed that administration officials were “running scared” as election day approaches, emphasizing the importance of continued public support.
She said solidarity would help sustain efforts to “fight Trump and his administration” and vowed to campaign alongside voters ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Her stated objective is to help Democrats win majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate while holding the executive branch accountable.
Her remarks followed comments by Trump on Tuesday suggesting that Omar could face imprisonment rather than deportation in connection with a federal immigration investigation.
Earlier this month, federal agents searched Omar’s residence as part of an inquiry into alleged false statements on government documents and possible conspiracy. Investigators reportedly seized laptops, mobile phones, notebooks and her passport.
The investigation is examining allegations that Omar or her late father provided inaccurate information about age records when she obtained US citizenship in 2000.
“We're not going to be intimidated. We're not going to be silenced. We're not going to be scared,” the Minnesota Democrat said in a video message on Tuesday as she thanked her supporters.
Omar claimed that administration officials were “running scared” as election day approaches, emphasizing the importance of continued public support.
She said solidarity would help sustain efforts to “fight Trump and his administration” and vowed to campaign alongside voters ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Her stated objective is to help Democrats win majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate while holding the executive branch accountable.
Her remarks followed comments by Trump on Tuesday suggesting that Omar could face imprisonment rather than deportation in connection with a federal immigration investigation.
Earlier this month, federal agents searched Omar’s residence as part of an inquiry into alleged false statements on government documents and possible conspiracy. Investigators reportedly seized laptops, mobile phones, notebooks and her passport.
The investigation is examining allegations that Omar or her late father provided inaccurate information about age records when she obtained US citizenship in 2000.
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