Russian Military Reports Su-30SM Crash During Training Flight
(MENAFN) A Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft crashed in the Kaliningrad region during a scheduled training mission on Wednesday, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The ministry said both pilots ejected from the aircraft before it struck the ground. A ground-based search-and-rescue team subsequently evacuated the crew, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Russian media reports, citing sources, said the crash occurred in the Chernyakhovsky district, between the settlements of Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor. Both pilots reportedly sustained injuries and were transported to a military hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not yet announced what caused the aircraft to crash, and no further details about the incident have been released.
The ministry said both pilots ejected from the aircraft before it struck the ground. A ground-based search-and-rescue team subsequently evacuated the crew, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Russian media reports, citing sources, said the crash occurred in the Chernyakhovsky district, between the settlements of Timofeyevka and Zelyony Bor. Both pilots reportedly sustained injuries and were transported to a military hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not yet announced what caused the aircraft to crash, and no further details about the incident have been released.
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