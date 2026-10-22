Syrian President Meets US Envoy to Discuss Security, Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with US envoy Tom Barrack in Damascus on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the wider region.
The meeting took place at the People’s Palace in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
Discussions focused on “cooperation and coordination on a number of issues of mutual interest, serving the interests of both countries and contributing to enhancing security and stability,” the statement said.
The presidency did not identify the specific issues raised during the talks or disclose further details about the discussions between the Syrian and American officials.
The meeting comes amid changes in Washington’s approach toward Syria. On Aug. 24, the United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Washington also revoked its designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a specially designated global terrorist entity and removed the group from the sanctions list maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Earlier, the US lifted sanctions on Syria under an executive order issued in June 2025, following the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
The meeting took place at the People’s Palace in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
Discussions focused on “cooperation and coordination on a number of issues of mutual interest, serving the interests of both countries and contributing to enhancing security and stability,” the statement said.
The presidency did not identify the specific issues raised during the talks or disclose further details about the discussions between the Syrian and American officials.
The meeting comes amid changes in Washington’s approach toward Syria. On Aug. 24, the United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Washington also revoked its designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a specially designated global terrorist entity and removed the group from the sanctions list maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Earlier, the US lifted sanctions on Syria under an executive order issued in June 2025, following the removal of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.
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