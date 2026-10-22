2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Drone Intercepted at Saudi Aramco Oil Field
(MENAFN) Two foreign nationals were killed and two others wounded Wednesday after Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone aimed at a facility in Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province, the Energy Ministry said.
A ministry official said air defenses stopped the drone as it tried to strike one of the field’s facilities, according to the Saudi state news agency. Debris from the interception ignited a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor working at the field, outside the facility’s perimeter, the official said.
The dead were Philippine and Nepalese nationals. The injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals, the official said.
The ministry said the incident did not affect operations at the oil field. Relevant authorities responded to the scene and took the necessary measures, according to the statement.
The attack comes as hostilities escalate between Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis have recently threatened to hit Saudi energy infrastructure, including Aramco-operated facilities, as fighting in Yemen intensifies.
A ministry official said air defenses stopped the drone as it tried to strike one of the field’s facilities, according to the Saudi state news agency. Debris from the interception ignited a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor working at the field, outside the facility’s perimeter, the official said.
The dead were Philippine and Nepalese nationals. The injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals, the official said.
The ministry said the incident did not affect operations at the oil field. Relevant authorities responded to the scene and took the necessary measures, according to the statement.
The attack comes as hostilities escalate between Yemen’s Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The Houthis have recently threatened to hit Saudi energy infrastructure, including Aramco-operated facilities, as fighting in Yemen intensifies.
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