Uzbekistan Readies $300M In Projects To Expand GTL Plant Output

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has prepared three projects worth a combined $300 million to expand production at its Uzbekistan GTL plant.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftegaz, following a government meeting, chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where the President reviewed industrial growth, the use of existing production capacity and the implementation of major investment projects, on October 22

During the first nine months of 2026, industrial output in Kashkadarya grew by 8.4% year over year, services increased by 16.6% and agricultural output rose by 4.9%. However, Mirziyoyev noted that the region's performance remained below its economic potential.

The president identified the conversion of natural gas, electricity and mineral resources into higher-value products and well-paying jobs as a priority for the region's industrial development.

Uzbekneftegaz's Uzbekistan GTL plant has prepared three major projects with a combined value of $300 million. In addition, a potential $1.5 billion project would use 430,000 tons of naphtha produced at the plant to manufacture new polymers and petrochemical products.

The planned initiatives would introduce domestic production of synthetic oil, linear alkylbenzene and refined paraffin for the first time in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan GTL is a gas-to-liquids facility that converts natural gas into synthetic liquid fuels and other products. The expansion plans are intended to deepen the processing of domestic feedstocks and broaden the country's petrochemical industry.