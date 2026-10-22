Bonnie Crombie lays out first 100 days roadmap to bring the subway to Mississauga

Bonnie Crombie's seven-point Mississauga subway plan starts with partner meetings, a Council motion & a public Hazel McCallion Line schedule in first 100 days

- Bonnie Crombie

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 -- Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie has set out a First 100 Days agenda for bringing the subway to Mississauga, with milestones that run from her first 100 days in office to the end of the 2026-2030 term. The plan would extend Line 2 Bloor-Danforth west from Kipling station into Mississauga City Centre, so residents could board the subway in Mississauga and ride directly into Toronto's network.

The campaign's seven-point Mississauga subway action plan, published October 20, opens with three steps for the first 100 days. Crombie would meet with the Government of Ontario, Metrolinx, the City of Toronto and the Toronto Transit Commission to advance a joint business case. She would meet with federal representatives to seek support for planning and a path toward federal funding. And she would bring a motion to Mississauga City Council to start the City's part in the business case, direct staff to negotiate partnership agreements and identify funding for the City's share of planning.

The first 100 days would also cover the Hazel McCallion Line. Crombie's platform commits her to request, within her first 100 days, a public milestone schedule for the light rail line covering construction, vehicle testing, systems integration, safety certification and opening requirements. She would also make passenger service on the initial line by December 31, 2028 a formal City priority. The line was originally scheduled to open in 2024.

The Hazel McCallion Line, formerly the Hurontario LRT, is an 18-kilometre light rail line with 19 stops running from Port Credit to Steeles Avenue in Brampton. Construction began in 2020, and Metrolinx has not publicly confirmed a final completion date. Crombie's request would put the line's remaining milestones on the public record, with regular progress reports.

“Too many people leave home before their children wake up and struggle to get back for dinner,” said Crombie.“Residents deserve more time with their families and better access to jobs and opportunities. Bringing the subway to Mississauga would help build that future.”

Beyond the first 100 days, the plan sets out a timeline for the rest of the term. Within the first year, Crombie would seek a formal partnership agreement and launch the jointly funded study. The initial business case is targeted for completion within two years of taking office, with its findings and recommended next steps brought to Council. For the remainder of the term, the plan calls for agreeing with partners on a preferred route and delivery approach, advancing design and environmental work, and negotiating funding commitments for later stages.

“We need to start the planning now, examine every reasonable construction option and build the partnerships and funding necessary to make it happen,” said Crombie.

The business case would seriously assess elevated sections, including along the Dundas corridor, alongside tunnelling and combinations of the two, comparing cost, schedule, reliability, noise, visual impact and effects on nearby properties. It would also examine how a City Centre station would serve the Downtown Mobility Hub and connect with the Hazel McCallion Line and downtown loop, the Mississauga Transitway, MiWay and regional buses, and coordinate with the Dundas bus rapid transit project to avoid duplication.

To keep the work on schedule and in public view, the City would publish a progress report every quarter showing completed work, spending, upcoming decisions, funding commitments and outstanding responsibilities. Home to 717,961 people at the 2021 census and Canada's seventh most populous municipality, Mississauga does not have a single subway station today.

Crombie set out the extension on September 24 in her Mississauga Moves 2.0 transportation plan.“Vaughan is on the subway map. Scarborough is getting a major subway extension. Mississauga should be part of that conversation too,” she said. The TTC's Line 1 reached Vaughan Metropolitan Centre in York Region in December 2017, and a three-station Line 2 extension into Scarborough is now under construction by the province.

The subway is one part of Mississauga Moves 2.0, which also calls for MiWay service every 15 minutes or better all day on major corridors and every 10 minutes or better on the busiest routes where ridership supports it. The plan proposes an Airport Workforce Transit Network linking Pearson and nearby employment areas, with service designed around early mornings, late evenings, weekends and shift changes. It would seek a Milton Line Capacity Plan with Ontario, Metrolinx and Canadian Pacific Kansas City to progressively deliver more counter-peak, midday, evening and weekend service on a GO line with six stations in Mississauga, and launch a Traffic Flow First program with an annual Mississauga Congestion Report Card on travel times, delays and transit reliability.

“Major transit projects matter, but residents cannot wait another 15 years for better transportation,” said Crombie.“We need buses that come frequently, trains that move quickly and connections that actually work. You should not have to own a car just to get to your job at Pearson or spend an hour making a trip across Mississauga.”

Residents vote on Monday, October 26. Information on the Mississauga election 2026, including where to vote, is on the City's website.

“Building a subway takes planning and partnerships. It starts with a mayor who believes Mississauga deserves one,” said Crombie.

About Bonnie Crombie

Bonnie Crombie served as Mayor of Mississauga from 2014 to 2024, succeeding Hazel McCallion, who had led the city for 36 years. She won three consecutive city-wide elections, with 63.5 per cent of the vote in 2014, 76.7 per cent in 2018 and 78.5 per cent in 2022. During her tenure, the province committed in 2015 to fully fund the Hurontario LRT, now the Hazel McCallion Line, which she called the largest infrastructure project in the city's history. The City also introduced Making Room for the Middle, a housing strategy for Mississauga, in 2017.

Before becoming mayor, Crombie represented Ward 5 on Mississauga City Council and Peel Regional Council from 2011 to 2014 and served as Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville from 2008 to 2011. From 2023 to 2026 she led the Ontario Liberal Party, which won about 30 per cent of the popular vote in the 2025 provincial election and regained official party status.

Before entering public life, Crombie held senior roles in marketing, public affairs and government relations, including with McDonald's, The Walt Disney Company and the Insurance Bureau of Canada. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto, an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business and the Institute of Corporate Directors' designation, earned through the Rotman School of Management. A Mississauga resident for nearly three decades, she is the mother of three adult children and a new grandmother. Learn more at bonniecrombie.

Authorized by the Bonnie Crombie Campaignat bonniecrombie.

Bonnie Crombie

Bonnie Crombie

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bonnie Crombie lays out first 100 days roadmap to bring the subway to Mississauga News Provided By CryptoMize October 22, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.