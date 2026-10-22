Socfin Highlights Sustainable Tropical Agriculture Through Science And Innovation In New Reuters Documentary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FRIBOURG, SWITZERLAND, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Socfin is featured in Acumen Media's documentary campaign hosted on Reuters, with a new film exploring how science, agronomic innovation and responsible management are helping shape the future of Tropical Agriculture.The film examines one of the defining challenges facing global agriculture: how to meet growing demand for essential agricultural commodities while reducing pressure on natural resources and strengthening environmental and social performance.Rather than focusing solely on agricultural production, the documentary explores the broader transformation taking place across the sector. It highlights how advances in agronomic research, improved planting materials, digital traceability and integrated sustainability practices are enabling agriculture to become more productive, more resilient and more responsible.Drawing on more than 120 years of operational experience across Africa and Asia, the film showcases how Socfin combines long-term stewardship with scientific research, governance and continuous innovation to support more sustainable production systems for Natural Rubber and Sustainable Palm Oil.Research and development play a central role. Through dedicated research centres and collaborations with internationally recognised institutions including CIRAD and Ghent University, Socfin continues to develop improved planting materials that increase productivity, strengthen resilience to climate change and reduce pressure on land resources. These initiatives form part of a broader approach to Responsible Plantation Management, integrating certification, traceability, community engagement and environmental stewardship into everyday operations."The future of tropical agriculture will depend on our ability to produce better, not simply more. Innovation, science and responsible management are essential to achieving that ambition," said Julien Bastrup-Birk, Secretary General of Socfin."Sustainability is not a separate activity; it is increasingly becoming the way modern agriculture operates. By combining scientific innovation with responsible practices, we aim to create long-term value for both people and the environment," added Céline Schmitz, Head of Sustainability at Socfin.The documentary forms part of Acumen Media's documentary campaign hosted on Reuters, showcasing organisations developing practical solutions to some of today's most significant environmental and societal challenges.WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HERE.About SocfinSocfin is an international agro-industrial group active in tropical agriculture, whose activities focus primarily on the production of natural rubber and palm oil. Operating in 10 countries across Africa and Asia, the Group draws on long-term experience in agricultural development. Its approach is based on the gradual strengthening of environmental and social practices, constructive stakeholder engagement and a continuous-improvement process, in line with internationally recognised standards.For more information, visitLearn more about the Group's sustainability commitments: /en/commitments/Discover our Responsible Management Policy:Explore our latest news and publications: /en/news-en/

Ela Kocu

Acumen Media

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Socfin Highlights Sustainable Tropical Agriculture Through Science and Innovation in New Reuters Documentary News Provided By Acumen Media October 22, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry



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