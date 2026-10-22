Quirin Privatbank Selects Tuum To Build Germany's Most Modern Private Bank

The move to a modular core targets instant client onboarding, real-time payments, and investment execution in minutes.

- Sebastian Böttner, CIO, Quirin PrivatbankBERLIN, GERMANY, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quirin Privatbank has selected Tuum as its new core banking platform, in a move the bank says will make it the most modern private bank in Germany.Quirin charges its clients a flat, transparent fee rather than earning commissions on third-party products, a model it introduced to the German market. The bank has since grown that into a full private banking, wealth management and corporate finance business, alongside quirion, its digital wealth subsidiary.Real-time by default is the standard Quirin is building toward. Under the agreement, the bank will run Tuum's Accounts, Deposits, Payments and Loans modules, with the aim of opening new client accounts in minutes, settling payments instantly including SEPA Instant, giving its teams real-time access to transaction data, and producing regulatory reports considerably faster.Alongside the core migration, Quirin is targeting investment execution within the hour.Tuum will sit at the center of a wider rebuild of Quirin's technology stack. Rather than running as a standalone system, it will be integrated with the bank's other platforms so that data moves between them as it is created. Tuum's cloud-native, API-first architecture is what allows that, and it leaves Quirin free to add or replace individual components later without disturbing anything else.The timing is deliberate. Germany's Altersvorsorgedepot, the state-subsidized retirement investment account replacing the Riester pension, launches on January 1, 2027, and no certified products can be offered before that date. Quirin expects a substantial inflow of investment clients as the scheme opens, many of them investing for the first time. Reliability under that volume, and how quickly a new client can be brought on board, are what those clients will judge the bank on.Executive QuotesSebastian Böttner, CIO, Quirin Privatbank“We built our reputation on giving clients advice they can trust, and our technology has to keep pace with that. Our ambition is to run the most modern private bank in Germany, and that means real-time by default: payments that settle instantly, data we can see as it happens, accounts opened within minutes. With Tuum, we can bring new products to market much faster and respond more quickly to what our clients need.”James Bushby, CRO, Tuum“Germany has one of the most established private banking markets in Europe, with a lot of long-standing names competing for the same clients. The decisions being made now on whether they should modernize their core banking infrastructure will determine what these banks can sell for the next decade. Quirin moved early. Implementing Tuum's core banking platform means their team will be able to enhance or even launch a new product when they see the opportunity, instead of waiting for a vendor's roadmap to catch up.”About Quirin PrivatbankQuirin Privatbank and its digital subsidiary quirion combine personalised wealth advisory services at 15 locations across Germany with leading digital investment management in an innovative hybrid business model.As the first private bank in Germany, Quirin Privatbank abolished industry-standard commissions entirely back in 2006 and has advised private investors on a fee-only basis ever since: transparent, independent and free of conflicts of interest. Its scientifically grounded investment concept“Markt – Meinung – Zinsen” (“Market – Sentiment – Interest Rates”) draws a clear line between speculation and predictable wealth accumulation.Personal advisory services are complemented by quirion AG, founded in 2013. As a pioneer in digital wealth management, quirion was named Stiftung Warentest's test winner for the third consecutive time in 2026. With around 118,000 clients and €11.1 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2026), the group ranks among the most established providers in the German market. With the state-subsidized Altersvorsorgedepot launching in 2027, the group is also placing a clear strategic focus on simple, low-cost and future-proof retirement provision for all.About TuumTuum is the core that lets banks keep pace with an AI-fueled, ever-changing market. A cloud-native, API-first, modular core banking platform. New AI tools, new products, new markets, and new regulations can be safely adopted in days, by the bank's own team, on its own timeline. Tuum is live in more than 20 countries, proven at global scale and has never failed an implementation.

Mariella Nebel

Tuum

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Quirin Privatbank selects Tuum to build Germany's most modern private bank News Provided By Tuum October 22, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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