Caterkraft Adds Knee-Operated Hand Wash Basins For East Rand Butcheries And Takeaways

A cook washes his hands at a dedicated stainless hand wash basin near the back door of a takeaway kitchen in Benoni.

The wall-hung stainless basins give food premises a dedicated, hands-free wash point that keeps working through power cuts.

BENONI, SOUTH AFRICA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CaterKraft, the Benoni maker and supplier of stainless catering equipment, has added a knee-operated hand wash basin to its catalogue for prep rooms, butcheries, bakeries, takeaways and canteens across the East Rand.

In many small kitchens hands get washed wherever there is a tap, usually the prep sink or the pot wash. That puts hands in the same bowl as raw meat juice and dirty pans, and it is one of the first things an environmental health inspector picks up. Under the R638 hygiene regulations, food premises need a dedicated hand wash basin with hot and cold running water, soap and a hygienic way to dry hands, kept apart from the sinks used for food and utensils.

The new basin is made in Benoni from 304 grade stainless steel, with a round-cornered bowl and a tall splashback welded in one piece so there is no seam for grime to collect in. It hangs on a concealed wall bracket. Staff push a panel under the bowl with a knee, water runs for an adjustable 7 to 20 seconds and the valve closes on its own, so clean hands never go back to a tap handle. The valve and pipes sit behind a removable cover for the plumber. A foot pedal valve is available where long aprons get in the way of a knee panel, along with brackets for soap and paper towel dispensers on the splashback.

The standard basin is 400 mm wide. A compact 300 mm version suits narrow walls, trailers and container kitchens, and an 800 mm trough with two knee valves lets two people wash at once at a staff entrance during shift change. Where borehole water is hard, CaterKraft fits an inline strainer ahead of the valve, because scale is what makes timed valves stick open.

"Most kitchens we walk into already have a basin somewhere, it's just in the wrong place or it shares a bowl with the pots," said a CaterKraft fabrication manager. "We'd rather put a small basin right at the door into the prep area, at a height people can reach with a knee, than sell a big one nobody uses. The valve doesn't need electricity, so when the power goes off at lunchtime staff can still wash their hands. The thing to plan for is hot water, and on long cuts a lot of our clients feed the basin from a small gas water heater."

Stock basins are usually ready in two to three working days, with other sizes and custom work taking five to seven working days. CaterKraft delivers across Benoni, Boksburg, Brakpan, Springs, Kempton Park and Germiston and sends units nationally. Buyers can have their own plumber fit the basin or ask CaterKraft to arrange fitting.

About CaterKraft

CaterKraft has made and supplied catering equipment from Benoni on the East Rand since 2016. Its range covers stainless prep tables, sinks, gas ranges, bain-maries, display units, extractor canopies and shelving, and it handles custom fabrication, site measuring and fit-outs for takeaways, restaurants, bakeries, butcheries, canteens and school kitchens, delivering nationally. It works within the same South African trade network as equipment supplier href="" rel="external nofollow" c. CaterKraft is operated by Astros Marketing (Pty) Ltd, 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock 1401.

Poppy

CaterKraft

+27 60 600 6000

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CaterKraft adds knee-operated hand wash basins for East Rand butcheries and takeaways News Provided By October 22, 2026, 08:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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