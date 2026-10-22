'The Ledge': Dubai's The View At Palm Jumeirah Gets New Glass Ledges Tickets From Dh115

Visitors to Dubai can now stand on glass ledges extending into open air above the Palm. The View Palm Jumeirah has unveiled The Ledge at The View, a new adventure experience that invites guests to step beyond the observation deck and out into the sky.

The experience has eight glass ledges, each extending 1.5 metres past the viewing deck. Four face the fronds and crescent of Palm Jumeirah against the Arabian Gulf. The other four look towards Dubai's skyline. Guests can gaze at the horizon or look straight down through the glass beneath their feet.

The view changes through the day, from bright blue skies to golden light at sunset and a glittering cityscape after dark. The ledges also give visitors a spot to strike a pose and capture a memorable photo.

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The launch marks five years since The View Palm Jumeirah opened in 2021. In that time, it has welcomed millions of guests from 130 countries.

When it opened, the attraction was billed as the highest point on Palm Jumeirah, at 240 metres. It sits at the top of the Palm Tower, developed by Nakheel and connected to Nakheel Mall.

The Ledge at The View is open now and included in general admission. Tickets are available at, starting from Dh115 for adults and Dh80 for children.

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