Pitiful Man United Display Heaps Pressure On Carrick

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Short of confidence and bereft of ideas -- have proud European giants Manchester United sunk to a new low after a 4-1 Champions League humbling on the shores of Lake Como?

The three-time European champions left northern Italy with their tails between their legs and serious questions over Michael Carrick's future just two months into the season.

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United avoided equalling their worst-ever defeat in Europe's top competition by the skin of their teeth, thanks to a late goal from substitute Joshua Zirkzee.

But that did not mask an embarrassing defeat against a team playing in Italy's fourth tier as recently as 2019.

Carrick said Sunday's point at Premier League rivals Leeds marked a "fresh start", days after defender Lisandro Martinez ripped into the club's hierarchy in a blockbuster interview following a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The United boss said in the run-up to the Como game that he did not need reassurances from club bosses over his future.

But the Red Devils are now winless in seven games in all competitions and it is difficult to see where their next victory will come from.

It is an unwelcome case of rinse and repeat for long-suffering United fans, who have been on a rollercoaster ride since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Carrick's struggles bear an uncanny resemblance to those of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a cherished club legend who took up the managerial reins and started well before a rapid decline in results.

'Unacceptable'

Carrick took full responsibility for the defeat against Como, apologising to travelling fans for the lacklustre showing.

"As a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say," he told TNT Sports.

The former midfielder, who won multiple trophies under Ferguson at Old Trafford, deflected a question about whether he had the backing of the United board.

"It's not about me," he said. "It's about digesting the game and how it went. That is the most important thing right now."

United's problems are abundantly clear -- no cohesion, a lack of cutting edge and a frustrating defensive frailty.

Most damning of all, they look short of fight.

United's hierarchy chose to focus almost exclusively on strengthening the midfield in the summer transfer window, bringing in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

That left glaring gaps elsewhere in the squad, particularly at left-back and in attack, exacerbated when the sole senior forward, Benjamin Sesko, was injured.

Even their talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes has struggled this season and was hauled off in the second half in Italy after an ineffective display.

The Portugal international did not hide his frustration after the drubbing, questioning the tactics of his manager.

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence," he said.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole said the spotlight would be on the United boss but he believes many of the players at the club are not good enough.

"The rot at this club has been there for many, many years. Michael Carrick is the man who is at the wheel at the moment," he said.

"Let's not forget he dragged the club into the Champions League. And they are where they are now. It's a difficult period."

"It was a terrible, terrible night," said former United forward Dimitar Berbatov. "A terrible game for United.

"Nothing was happening and Como outplayed them in every way possible, from the goals, from taking the ball, the possession, the confidence. Everything was there for Como and it was like they were playing a second team, almost."

United have just three points from their opening three Champions League matches after a win against Sabah and defeat to Atletico.

Their next match against Bournemouth now looks like a must-win as they seek to haul themselves up from 13th in the Premier League.

After this weekend they face Chelsea, Roma, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Who would want to be in Carrick's shoes?

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