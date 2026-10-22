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Australia's Schutt Gets Two-Match Ban Over Prescription Medication Breach

Australia's Schutt Gets Two-Match Ban Over Prescription Medication Breach


Date: 2026-10-22 04:46:38

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches for failing to comply with requirements relating to the use of prescription medication, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old will miss the third and final Twenty20 against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval on Thursday, as well as Adelaide Strikers' Women's Big Bash League opener against Melbourne Stars on October 31.

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"This (breach) relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance enhancing purposes," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Schutt said in the statement that she accepted the sanction and apologised for failing to meet the standards.

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Khaleej Times

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