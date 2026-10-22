Australia's Schutt Gets Two-Match Ban Over Prescription Medication Breach
The 33-year-old will miss the third and final Twenty20 against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval on Thursday, as well as Adelaide Strikers' Women's Big Bash League opener against Melbourne Stars on October 31.Recommended For You
"This (breach) relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance enhancing purposes," Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Schutt said in the statement that she accepted the sanction and apologised for failing to meet the standards.ALSO READ
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