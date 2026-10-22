Delhi Police Denies Permission For Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Aura Tour Gig

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi Police has denied permission for Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh's show scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on October 30, citing security concerns.

According to Delhi Police sources, permission for Diljit's show, scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, has been denied citing security concerns.

The Aura Tour begins with Delhi in October 30. It moves to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

The Aura World Tour brings together the music, energy and spectacle that define Dosanjh's live performances, translating the scale of his international shows into a stadium experience for Indian audiences.

On September 24, Diljit spoke about him performing at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

He had then said: "Duniya da sabton vadda stadium India de vich hai te gore group ne ohnu sell out kitta respect for them. India de vich sabton vadda stadium hove te Panjabi uthe na aun eh taan phir ho nahi sakda (The world's largest stadium is in India, and the white group sold it out, respect for them. If there is the biggest stadium in India and Punjabis don't come there, then that can't happen)”.

The show is Co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Diljit began his music career with Punjabi albums before establishing himself through hits such as 'Do You Know', 'Patiala Peg' and 'Lover' alongside a solid film career.

He has worked in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour expanded his global concert footprint, including a sold-out show at Vancouver's BC Place. He is known for combining Punjabi music, pop culture and fashion with a distinctly global presentation.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in Sardaar Ji 3 is a 2025 Indian Punjabi-language, horror-comedy film directed by Amar Hundal. It is the third installment in the Sardaar Ji film series, succeeding Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2.