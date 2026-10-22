Race To Dubai Leader Chacarra Headlines Top Five Confirmed For Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship

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Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra has confirmed he will tee it up at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, at Yas Links from November 5-8, as the Spaniard bids to become only the third player from his country, after Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm, to lift the coveted Harry Vardon Trophy.

Chacarra claimed his third victory of a remarkable 2026 season at the DP World India Championship on Sunday, completing 25 holes on a marathon final day at Delhi Golf Club and posting a closing 70 to win by two shots on 21 under par.

The result saw him leapfrog long-time leader Patrick Reed in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, where he now sits on 4,092.89 points, and lifted him from 50th to 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

His victory in Delhi followed wins at the KLM Open and the DS Automobiles 83° Open d'Italia in June, taking his DP World Tour tally to four after last season's Hero Indian Open triumph at DLF Golf and Country Club.

“It would mean the world (to follow in the footsteps of Rahm and Ballesteros),” said Chacarra.

“Those two guys are heroes for me as a Spanish golfer. Seve did everything for European and Spanish golf, and then Jon, it's a guy that I've been looking up to since he went to college and professional golf. What he has accomplished, it's amazing. Hopefully I can put my name on that trophy too. That's one of the goals.”

Reed, who sits second, and fourth-placed Casey Jarvis have also confirmed their places at Yas Links, and with Rory McIlroy and defending champion Aaron Rai, third and fifth respectively, already in the field, the top five in the Race to Dubai Rankings will all tee it up in Abu Dhabi.

Reed arrives looking to reclaim the top spot he held for more than seven months, after wins at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters either side of a play-off loss at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. The American has added three further top-ten finishes across 19 starts this season, including a runner-up finish at the Amgen Irish Open in September.

“Eugenio has played some incredible golf to get to where he is, so it's going to be a great battle over the next few weeks,” said Reed.“Abu Dhabi is a big week in that race, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the UAE, where my season really took off.”

South Africa's Jarvis has enjoyed a breakthrough year in which he won back-to-back DP World Tour titles in February. A birdie-eagle finish sealed his maiden victory at the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa, before he triumphed on home soil at the Investec South African Open Championship a week later.

“When you look at the names around me in the Race to Dubai, it's a real test, but that's what makes it so exciting,” said Jarvis.“I've taken a lot from this season, the good weeks and the tough ones, and I'm going into the Play-Offs feeling ready to give it everything.”

Away from the golf, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship will offer a full programme of family entertainment and live music. In celebration of the UAE Year of the Family, this year's Family Weekend takes place across both Saturday and Sunday, while children aged 17 and under go free throughout tournament week.

Every ticket includes access to the Future Falcons Kids' Zone, which features a bouncy castle, face painting, bubble shows, giant games and interactive activities. Young golfers can enjoy free golf lessons, and fans of all ages can watch live trick-shot shows just steps away from some of the world's best players.

The Championship Village will also feature sports and sponsor activations, big screens, a long putt challenge, interactive golf challenges and photo opportunities. Roaming performers, stilt walkers, giant ball walkers and glitter artists will add to the festival atmosphere throughout the week.

Live music will take over the main stage after play each day. Scottish singer-songwriter Greg Pearson, who has supported Lewis Capaldi, OneRepublic, James Blunt and The Kooks, opens the programme on Thursday, while Abu Dhabi-based trio Speed Wagon bring their full-band sound on Friday. Indie cover band Wet Grass, whose set spans everything from Taylor Swift and Olivia Dean to Snow Patrol and Noah Kahan, take to the stage on Saturday, before Ollie Chapman, who launched his career at 16 opening for Stormzy at Dubai's RedFest Arena, closes the week on Sunday.

General admission tickets are free for the first two days of the event, while Saturday and Sunday tickets are available now for AED 90, so fans can save 10% on the AED 100 gate price by booking in advance.

Fans can also elevate their experience with Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ offering which was incredibly popular in 2025, with tickets for this exclusive option available from AED 180, including an AED 100 voucher for food and drink.

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Premium Experience option is the Championship Chalet on the 18th, where spectators can enjoy five-star hospitality with the best view of the action. Nestled in a prime spot on the 18th green, guests will have exclusive access to the air-conditioned chalet with stunning panoramic views of the action on the final hole, with prices starting from AED 1,600.

About Aldar:

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment. Aldar Development is a master developer of a 76 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 56 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

About the DP World Tour:

The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf tour of the European Tour group. As golf's global tour, we showcase global talent in global destinations and use our platform to build, entertain and connect our global community.

GLOBAL TALENT: We provide pathways and a platform for the leading international talent, bringing together golfing icons, national heroes and emerging stars from around the world.

GLOBAL DESTINATIONS: We stage tournaments in iconic cities and locations around the world and each week we celebrate and showcase the rich diversity of the courses, cities and cultures we visit.

GLOBAL COMMUNITY: We build, entertain and connect communities through our commitment to innovation, creative content and having a positive social and environmental impact.

Our 2026 Global Schedule features 42 tournaments in 25 different countries and comprises three distinct phases: five 'Global Swings', the 'Back 9' and the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs'. It features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour – and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings, the Tour's season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour's 50th season following its formation in 1972. We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, Aldar, AWS, Axi, BMW, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Emirates, Fortinet, HCLTech, Husqvarna, Michelob ULTRA, Nexo and Vestas as Official Partners.

About the Rolex Series:

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2026, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world's top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf's most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex's enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2026, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 22-25), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 9-12) the BMW PGA Championship (September 17-20), the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship (November 5-8) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 12-15). The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World respectively.