Dubai Police Impound 1,630 Vehicles Over Excessive Noise, Illegal Modifications

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dubai Police issued 7,735 traffic fines and impounded 1,630 vehicles for excessive noise and unauthorised modifications during the first nine months of 2026, as part of an ongoing crackdown on practices that disturb residents and endanger road users.

This was announced in a social media post on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, where it added that the General Department of Traffic recorded 2,045 violations and impounded 333 vehicles for excessive noise, alongside 5,690 violations and 1,297 impoundments for unauthorised modifications to vehicle engines or chassis.

The enforcement campaigns aim to reduce disruptive driving behaviour, particularly in residential neighbourhoods, while promoting safer roads across the emirate.

Excessive noise affects safety and well-being

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said excessive noise from cars and motorcycles, particularly those with modified engines or exhaust systems, is a serious concern for residents.

He explained that loud vehicles can disturb communities, especially late at night, and negatively affect public health.

Sudden or unusually loud sounds may also distract drivers and other road users, increasing the likelihood of traffic accidents.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police are intensifying inspections and traffic monitoring to identify offenders and take appropriate legal action.

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Fines and penalties

Under UAE traffic regulations, driving a vehicle that causes excessive noise carries a fine of AED 2,000 and 12 black points.

Making unauthorised modifications to a vehicle's engine or chassis carries a fine of AED 1,000, 12 black points and 30 days of vehicle impoundment.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan explained that additional measures may apply depending on the nature and seriousness of the offence under Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, including applicable vehicle release fees in cases specified by the decree.

He emphasised that Dubai Police will take firm action against behaviour that threatens road safety or disrupts residents.

More noise detection devices planned

Dubai Police are preparing to increase the number of devices used to detect and measure vehicle noise, with plans to expand their deployment across roads and areas where such violations occur.

The technology will help identify noise sources and offending vehicles, strengthening traffic monitoring and enforcement.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the expansion reflects Dubai Police's commitment to using smart technologies to improve road safety and protect the community's quality of life.