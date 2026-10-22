Punjab Assembly Session Begins Amid Criticism Of Mann, CBI Probe Call

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday said the special session of the Punjab Assembly would begin shortly, adding that the Opposition could raise any issue during the proceedings.“The special session of the Punjab Assembly will begin shortly. The Opposition can raise any issues, while the House will also discuss legislative, constituency-related questions during Question Hour, Calling Attention Motions and Zero Hour matters. All MLAs have the right to raise issues in the Assembly,” Singh said.

Opposition Mounts Pressure on Mann Government

As the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is facing several criticisms on the drug issue and Jhota murder case. Following the transfer of the murder case to the CBI, Shah on Tuesday appealed to Mann to hand over the remaining two cases to the central agency, saying the state government would not be able to handle them.“And today, I also want to appeal to the Chief Minister: you will not be able to handle it. Hand over the remaining two cases to the CBI as well. That is also the demand of their family members,” Shah said.

The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Aam Aadmi Party had made several promises to the people of Punjab on eliminating the drug menace. Before coming to power, it had promised to eradicate drugs within three to six months, but thereafter the deadlines kept changing. He said that deadlines for decisive action against drugs were announced first for August 15, 2024, then December 31, 2024, and subsequently March 1, 2025. Nayab Singh Saini said that the people of Punjab are now asking when the promise made to them during the elections would actually be fulfilled. He said that anti-drug campaigns had been publicised through large advertisements and posters, but the people of Punjab want to see change on the ground. He said that the Punjab Government had spent funds meant for public welfare on advertisements.

CM Reaffirms Commitment to Drug-Free Punjab

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated the state government's commitment to making Punjab drug-free, asserting that strict measures would be taken against drug peddlers.“Our fight against drug peddlers is decisive. Whatever strict steps are required to make Punjab drug-free, we will not back down,” Mann said. (ANI)

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