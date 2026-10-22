Ezdan Holding Group Posts QR643.9M Net Profit In Q3

Doha, Qatar: Ezdan Holding Group announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2026, showing a net profit of QR643.9m during Q3-2026 compared to QR587.5m in Q3-2025. The earnings per share reached QR0.024 in Q3-2026 compared to QR0.022 in Q3-2025.

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