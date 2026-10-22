Commercial Bank Launches Frictionless Fuel Payment Method 'Pay By Plate'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has introduced 'Pay by Plate', a global first innovative solution in merchant acquiring.

Exclusively available to Commercial Bank cardholders, this break through is a new convenient way to pay for fuel automatically using their vehicle's plate number.

This innovation offers a completely frictionless experience, requiring no phone, card, or human interaction. To activate Pay by Plate, customers can log in to the CBQ Mobile App, register their vehicle plate number, and securely link it to their preferred card.

By transforming the car's license plate into a secure payment method, Commercial Bank is not only redefining convenience in Qatar but also setting a new global benchmark for merchant acquiring banks. Transactions are triggered instantly upon vehicle detection at the station, with no manual input required and seamlessly integrated with Commercial Bank's customised Pay by Plate payment module. This service is powered by Commercial Bank's PCI-compliant systems, ensuring higher standards of secure data privacy and transaction integrity.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, shared:“At Commercial Bank, every innovation begins with our customers. We are constantly striving to find new ways to make their banking experience more seamless and convenient as well as staying at the forefront of global trends in mobility and contactless payments. That vision inspired a global first innovation right here in Qatar. With the introduction of Pay by Plate, we continue to enhance our digital banking proposition whilst also supporting Qatar Central Bank's vision of driving digital transformation in Qatar.”

The launch of Commercial Bank's Pay by Plate paves the way for a new chapter of seamless payment and digital innovation on the roads of Qatar, reinforcing the Bank's position as a global leader in digital banking. Customers can now experience this world-first technology at West Bay Petrol Station.