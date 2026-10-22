LEPAS Kicks Off Inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week During 2026 Chery International User Summit

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Doha, Qatar: From October 19 to 23, the 2026 Chery International User Summit is bringing together users, media representatives and ecosystem partners from around the world in Wuhu. Under the theme“Eco-Tech For Our Future Life”, the summit will explore the future of intelligent, low-carbon and sustainable mobility and lifestyles.

During the summit, Chery Auto will showcase advances in green energy manufacturing, intelligent charging and Robotaxi technology, while the AiMOGA Robotics will demonstrate the practical value of intelligent services through live interactions. From charging and autonomous driving to robotics, technology is making everyday life more convenient. As expectations of mobility extend beyond simply reaching a destination, comfort and quality of life are becoming increasingly important. Through interactive experiences and exchanges among global users, the summit will explore how technology can enrich daily life and create new opportunities for brands and users to connect.

As Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, LEPAS responds users' expectations for distinctive design, intelligent convenience and comfort through its three core pillars: Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space. As LEPAS launches and delivers its NEV lineup worldwide, users are experiencing these pillars firsthand. From first impressions of a vehicle's exterior and cabin in the showroom to daily commutes and longer journeys, users are discovering what“Drive Your Elegance” means through the details of everyday driving.

As these experiences reach different markets, local tastes, road conditions and ways of life bring new perspectives on what elegance means. The summit brings these experiences and personal stories together in Wuhu, giving LEPAS and its global users an opportunity to exchange ideas and collaborate in person.

On October 18, LEPAS launched its inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week. The first LEPAS owners, partners, industry media and Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners from different regions began arriving in Wuhu for the event, held under the theme“Together In Elegance.”

During the week, participants will explore elegance through four dimensions: design, technology, driving and lifestyle. They will share firsthand experiences with vehicles, exchange cultural perspectives on aesthetics and work with LEPAS to explore what elegant living means across different cultures. Their feedback will provide valuable input for the development of LEPAS products, services and the brand.

Throughout the week, LEPAS will bring elegance to life through shared experiences. The LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving and a series of practical demonstrations will showcase composed driving on real roads and the convenience of intelligent technology in everyday situations. The LEPAS All-New Concept Car will offer a vision of future mobility design, while Global Elegance Night will bring together different cultures and personal stories.

From shared driving experiences to a deeper understanding of everyday life, LEPAS looks forward to exchanging ideas and creating new possibilities with users and partners worldwide. The connections made in Wuhu are intended to last beyond the event, bringing LEPAS's vision of elegance into more aspects of everyday life.