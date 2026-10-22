Iran Prepares to Unveil New Weapon Dubbed as ‘Father of All Bombs’
(MENAFN) Iran is preparing to introduce a new weapon that the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has described as the “father of all bombs,” an IRGC spokesman said Wednesday.
“We are in the stage of preparing to unveil the ‘father of all bombs.’ This is something new for the enemy,” Hossein Mohebi said in remarks carried by Iranian media.
Mohebi did not disclose the weapon’s specifications, capabilities or expected unveiling date.
His announcement follows remarks by US President Donald Trump on Friday, when he hinted at the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, widely known as the “mother of all bombs,” against Iranian nuclear facilities.
The US weapon weighs approximately 9,800 kilograms (21,600 pounds) and ranks among the largest conventional, non-nuclear bombs in the American arsenal.
The GBU-43/B was first deployed in April 2017, during Trump’s first term as president, when US forces used it against a tunnel network belonging to the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist organization in Afghanistan.
Mohebi also claimed that Iran’s missile stockpile had grown by one and a half times following the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June 2025, although he did not disclose specific figures.
“The quality of the missiles has improved significantly, and their range, destructive power and accuracy in hitting targets have increased,” he added.
“We are in the stage of preparing to unveil the ‘father of all bombs.’ This is something new for the enemy,” Hossein Mohebi said in remarks carried by Iranian media.
Mohebi did not disclose the weapon’s specifications, capabilities or expected unveiling date.
His announcement follows remarks by US President Donald Trump on Friday, when he hinted at the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, widely known as the “mother of all bombs,” against Iranian nuclear facilities.
The US weapon weighs approximately 9,800 kilograms (21,600 pounds) and ranks among the largest conventional, non-nuclear bombs in the American arsenal.
The GBU-43/B was first deployed in April 2017, during Trump’s first term as president, when US forces used it against a tunnel network belonging to the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist organization in Afghanistan.
Mohebi also claimed that Iran’s missile stockpile had grown by one and a half times following the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June 2025, although he did not disclose specific figures.
“The quality of the missiles has improved significantly, and their range, destructive power and accuracy in hitting targets have increased,” he added.
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