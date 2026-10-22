Russia Prepares First Diesel Shipment to US as Export Plans Advance
(MENAFN) Russia is preparing to send its first tanker carrying 40,000 tons of diesel fuel to the United States on Thursday, as Moscow and Washington finalize agreements for fuel supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Russia-China intergovernmental meeting in St. Petersburg, Novak confirmed that the initial shipment was scheduled to leave a Russian port on Oct. 22.
"The first tanker is scheduled to leave the port tomorrow, Oct. 22, for the United States," he said.
Novak said additional shipments would follow, with Russia prepared to respond to American demand within the limits of its available supplies. He added that the contracts between the two sides were approaching the final stage of signing.
Russia is gradually rebuilding its diesel export capacity as operations at its refineries permit, with deliveries to international markets expected to increase toward the end of the year, according to Novak.
"We are not restoring exports to their full volume at present, but are operating within the capabilities of our refineries," he said.
The deputy prime minister added that Russia could return to its previous diesel export volumes by the end of the year. Such a recovery would allow other countries to resume receiving supplies at levels they had obtained before the reductions.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Russia-China intergovernmental meeting in St. Petersburg, Novak confirmed that the initial shipment was scheduled to leave a Russian port on Oct. 22.
"The first tanker is scheduled to leave the port tomorrow, Oct. 22, for the United States," he said.
Novak said additional shipments would follow, with Russia prepared to respond to American demand within the limits of its available supplies. He added that the contracts between the two sides were approaching the final stage of signing.
Russia is gradually rebuilding its diesel export capacity as operations at its refineries permit, with deliveries to international markets expected to increase toward the end of the year, according to Novak.
"We are not restoring exports to their full volume at present, but are operating within the capabilities of our refineries," he said.
The deputy prime minister added that Russia could return to its previous diesel export volumes by the end of the year. Such a recovery would allow other countries to resume receiving supplies at levels they had obtained before the reductions.
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